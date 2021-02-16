>
Brightlight Capital Management Lp Buys Adtalem Global Education Inc, At Home Group Inc, Sells Cardlytics Inc, Fiverr International, Box Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: ATGE -4.21% HOME +2.18% BOX -2.41%

Investment company Brightlight Capital Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Adtalem Global Education Inc, At Home Group Inc, sells Cardlytics Inc, Fiverr International, Box Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brightlight Capital Management Lp. As of 2020Q4, Brightlight Capital Management Lp owns 10 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRIGHTLIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brightlight+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRIGHTLIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
  1. Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) - 302,700 shares, 17.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.57%
  2. Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) - 204,000 shares, 16.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.99%
  3. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 159,200 shares, 15.51% of the total portfolio.
  4. Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) - 940,036 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.98%
  5. Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) - 1,348,000 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio.
Added: Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)

Brightlight Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc by 37.98%. The purchase prices were between $23.44 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $28.57. The stock is now traded at around $38.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 940,036 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: At Home Group Inc (HOME)

Brightlight Capital Management Lp added to a holding in At Home Group Inc by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $13.33 and $22.72, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 1,456,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Box Inc (BOX)

Brightlight Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $15.36 and $19.94, with an estimated average price of $17.41.



