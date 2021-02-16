Brightlight Capital Management Lp Buys Adtalem Global Education Inc, At Home Group Inc, Sells Cardlytics Inc, Fiverr International, Box Inc

Investment company Brightlight Capital Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Adtalem Global Education Inc, At Home Group Inc, sells Cardlytics Inc, Fiverr International, Box Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brightlight Capital Management Lp. As of 2020Q4, Brightlight Capital Management Lp owns 10 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with ATGE. Click here to check it out.
- ATGE 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of ATGE
- Peter Lynch Chart of ATGE
For the details of BRIGHTLIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brightlight+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BRIGHTLIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
- Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) - 302,700 shares, 17.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.57%
- Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) - 204,000 shares, 16.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.99%
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 159,200 shares, 15.51% of the total portfolio.
- Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) - 940,036 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.98%
- Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) - 1,348,000 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio.
Brightlight Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc by 37.98%. The purchase prices were between $23.44 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $28.57. The stock is now traded at around $38.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 940,036 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: At Home Group Inc (HOME)
Brightlight Capital Management Lp added to a holding in At Home Group Inc by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $13.33 and $22.72, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 1,456,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Box Inc (BOX)
Brightlight Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $15.36 and $19.94, with an estimated average price of $17.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of BRIGHTLIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP. Also check out:
1. BRIGHTLIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRIGHTLIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRIGHTLIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRIGHTLIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP keeps buying