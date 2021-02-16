KSL Advisors, LLC Buys Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Hyatt Hotels Corp, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Denver, CO, based Investment company KSL Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Hyatt Hotels Corp, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KSL Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, KSL Advisors, LLC owns 4 stocks with a total value of $96 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) - 4,156,861 shares, 63.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) - 207,138 shares, 16.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) - 807,553 shares, 15.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR) - 981,145 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
KSL Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.45 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $12.97. The stock is now traded at around $15.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 63.42%. The holding were 4,156,861 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)
KSL Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $75.71, with an estimated average price of $65.37. The stock is now traded at around $78.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.04%. The holding were 207,138 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)
KSL Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The purchase prices were between $11.98 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.23. The stock is now traded at around $22.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.83%. The holding were 807,553 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR)
KSL Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.25 and $4.93, with an estimated average price of $3.52. The stock is now traded at around $5.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 981,145 shares as of 2020-12-31.
