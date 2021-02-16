Vulcan Value Partners, LLC Buys Wayfair Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Qorvo Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Vulcan Value Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Wayfair Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Heico Corp, Cerence Inc, sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Qorvo Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, General Electric Co, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vulcan Value Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Vulcan Value Partners, LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $15.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: W, SSNC, UPST, PRG,
- Added Positions: CRM, MA, HEI.A, CRNC, TDG, AMZN, CSGP, V, CG, MSFT, CWK, ABM, KNL, CVS, AYI, COHR, CW,
- Reduced Positions: QRVO, SWKS, GE, GOOG, LFUS, KKR, PK, HLT, ENS, VRTS, MLHR, ITRN,
- Sold Out: CACC, ORCL, ACIW, TKR, CR, MMI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Vulcan Value Partners, LLC
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 1,998,494 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 3,285,729 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.47%
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 25,099,408 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 295,370 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.48%
- The Carlyle Group Inc (CG) - 25,419,289 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.81 and $309.72, with an estimated average price of $264.65. The stock is now traded at around $277.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 2,154,264 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.22 and $73.26, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $65.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 5,558,141 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $47.84, with an estimated average price of $41.05. The stock is now traded at around $92.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,591,806 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.29 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $51.64. The stock is now traded at around $51.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 907,382 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 73.76%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $248.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 3,114,952 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Heico Corp (HEI.A)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Heico Corp by 52.94%. The purchase prices were between $90.51 and $123.6, with an estimated average price of $109.13. The stock is now traded at around $115.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 3,247,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Cerence Inc (CRNC)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cerence Inc by 304.46%. The purchase prices were between $48.45 and $109.08, with an estimated average price of $74.95. The stock is now traded at around $124.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,156,728 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ABM Industries Inc (ABM)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in ABM Industries Inc by 45.36%. The purchase prices were between $33.73 and $41.11, with an estimated average price of $37.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,228,098 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Knoll Inc (KNL)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Knoll Inc by 34.52%. The purchase prices were between $11.29 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $15.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,300,736 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The sale prices were between $288.29 and $356.44, with an estimated average price of $326.3.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.53.Sold Out: ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $27.26 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $33.61.Sold Out: The Timken Co (TKR)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Timken Co. The sale prices were between $55.25 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $68.33.Sold Out: Crane Co (CR)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Crane Co. The sale prices were between $49.74 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $63.67.Sold Out: Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)
Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Marcus & Millichap Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $37.66, with an estimated average price of $33.97.
