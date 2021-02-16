Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI World ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF

Investment company Visionary Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI World ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Visionary Wealth Advisors. As of 2020Q4, Visionary Wealth Advisors owns 273 stocks with a total value of $878 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AAPL, VBR, AMZN, GSLC, AMGN, SCHB, IQLT, SHM, DLR, BRK.B, JKK, AEM, BAC, BA, SPDW, AEE, IPOF, XT, ABT, SCZ, ARKK, IJH, AMAT, AZN, SPAB, TFC, C, DE, XLB, XLF, XLI, MMP, PLNT, SHOP, MAR, CG, MELI, MU, CB, ETN, IJR, ENB, CZR, TZA,

AGG, IVW, SCHD, VCIT, BND, VOO, SCHV, BIL, IUSB, SCHG, IWB, VB, VIG, VTV, SCHF, LQD, IWD, VMBS, IWF, CNC, SCHE, EMB, JNJ, ANGL, EFA, CSCO, LNDC, NSSC, BSV, IJS, VCSH, VSS, XOM, MA, DGRO, IEMG, IWM, MOAT, TIP, VIAC, CVX, PEP, PFE, VZ, WBA, ABBV, HYG, SPYV, USMV, VUG, MO, D, SJM, NVDA, USB, TSLA, PSX, BABA, GDX, SH, SPYG, VO, AMT, CSPI, KO, LLY, GOOGL, HD, INTC, MCD, MDT, NFLX, CRM, SO, SBUX, UNP, UPS, UNH, DIS, WFC, BX, V, PYPL, ACWV, DVYE, EEM, EFG, FTEC, MINT, MUB, SLYG, SLYV, VEA, VNQ, VTEB, VXF, VYM, XMLV, MMM, BMY, COST, CCI, DUK, NEE, F, GS, WELL, ISRG, MDLZ, KR, MS, NEM, NKE, PBI, LUV, TGT, RTX, PM, KKR, CONE, LADR, GOOG, TTD, ZS, EMLP, ITOT, IUSG, IWY, MNA, REGL, VEU, Reduced Positions: GOVT, URTH, IVV, ESGE, SPIB, VOOG, VOOV, XLK, QUAL, GLD, VT, PAR, SDY, IEI, MTUM, ROL, XLE, RYT, SCHM, VGIT, SPLV, SPLG, IAU, MDYG, MSFT, SPY, SCHO, TLH, VGT, PWR, SHV, SCHX, EMQQ, VTRS, CERN, SCHA, CAT, JPST, JPM, BOND, IEFA, SLV, SFNC, LGLV, BLK, MRK, CVS, ISBC, RJF, O, HDV, TU, TXN, TMO, EVRG, WMB, ADBE, ZBRA, BUD, KMI, STAG, FB, ROKU, AOM, AOR, EFAV, HON, IWO, CMCSA, GE,

For the details of Visionary Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/visionary+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 916,960 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 246,387 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.88% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 259,882 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.79% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 77,132 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.29% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 186,394 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. New Position

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $133.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 186,394 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $158.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 44,949 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3268.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,372 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.13 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $71.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 56,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $232.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 16,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $85.64. The stock is now traded at around $96.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 36,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.79%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 259,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3224.27%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 89,157 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.93%. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $67.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 268,917 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.19%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $95.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 246,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1424.39%. The purchase prices were between $86.86 and $88.05, with an estimated average price of $87.44. The stock is now traded at around $86.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 45,061 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 65.83%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $360.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 23,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62.

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $44.43 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $45.41.

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund. The sale prices were between $15.32 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $16.24.

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Regency Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $34.05 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $43.07.

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74.

Visionary Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08.