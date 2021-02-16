>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Puzo Michael J Buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Honeywell International Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Chubb, EOG Resources Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: HON -0.06% NKE -0.29% RDSMY +2.22% ORA -0.74% EOG +3.41%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Puzo Michael J (Current Portfolio) buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Honeywell International Inc, Nike Inc, Ormat Technologies Inc, sells Chubb, EOG Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Puzo Michael J. As of 2020Q4, Puzo Michael J owns 71 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PUZO MICHAEL J's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/puzo+michael+j/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PUZO MICHAEL J
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,917 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 35,541 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,040 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
  4. Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 103,083 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
  5. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 49,385 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
New Purchase: Koninklijke DSM NV (RDSMY)

Puzo Michael J initiated holding in Koninklijke DSM NV. The purchase prices were between $40.05 and $44.13, with an estimated average price of $41.95. The stock is now traded at around $45.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)

Puzo Michael J initiated holding in Ormat Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.63 and $90.83, with an estimated average price of $75.97. The stock is now traded at around $117.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Puzo Michael J added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 55.59%. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The stock is now traded at around $203.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,668 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Puzo Michael J added to a holding in Nike Inc by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $141.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,261 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Puzo Michael J sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of PUZO MICHAEL J. Also check out:

1. PUZO MICHAEL J's Undervalued Stocks
2. PUZO MICHAEL J's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PUZO MICHAEL J's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PUZO MICHAEL J keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)