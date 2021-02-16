Puzo Michael J Buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Honeywell International Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Chubb, EOG Resources Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Puzo Michael J (Current Portfolio) buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Honeywell International Inc, Nike Inc, Ormat Technologies Inc, sells Chubb, EOG Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Puzo Michael J. As of 2020Q4, Puzo Michael J owns 71 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RDSMY, ORA,

RDSMY, ORA, Added Positions: HON, TJX, NKE, BDX, AMZN, CVS, RTX, UNH, XYL, UL,

HON, TJX, NKE, BDX, AMZN, CVS, RTX, UNH, XYL, UL, Reduced Positions: CB, AAPL, DHR, CVX, MMM, MSFT, GOOGL, CNI, PYPL, XOM, HD, INTC, BRK.B, V, OZK, XLNX, UNP, ROK, PEP, CAT, ORCL, BMY, FB, GILD, CL, CSCO,

CB, AAPL, DHR, CVX, MMM, MSFT, GOOGL, CNI, PYPL, XOM, HD, INTC, BRK.B, V, OZK, XLNX, UNP, ROK, PEP, CAT, ORCL, BMY, FB, GILD, CL, CSCO, Sold Out: EOG,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,917 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 35,541 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,040 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 103,083 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 49,385 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%

Puzo Michael J initiated holding in Koninklijke DSM NV. The purchase prices were between $40.05 and $44.13, with an estimated average price of $41.95. The stock is now traded at around $45.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Puzo Michael J initiated holding in Ormat Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.63 and $90.83, with an estimated average price of $75.97. The stock is now traded at around $117.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Puzo Michael J added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 55.59%. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The stock is now traded at around $203.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,668 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Puzo Michael J added to a holding in Nike Inc by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $141.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,261 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Puzo Michael J sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.61.