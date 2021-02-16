>
Odey Holdings AG Buys CNH Industrial NV, Barrick Gold Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Adobe Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: JPM +2.41% CNHI -1.01% GOLD -2.03% ADBE +0.56% AKAM -2.67% SFM -0.82% BKNG +1.56% SCHW +4.74% PYPL +2.15%

Zurich, Switzerland, V8, based Investment company Odey Holdings AG (Current Portfolio) buys CNH Industrial NV, Barrick Gold Corp, JPMorgan Chase, sells Adobe Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Odey Holdings AG. As of 2020Q4, Odey Holdings AG owns 22 stocks with a total value of $10 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Odey Holdings AG's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/odey+holdings+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Odey Holdings AG
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 190 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.67%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 350 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio.
  3. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 8,900 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio.
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,700 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.86%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 4,157 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)

Odey Holdings AG initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $7.75 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $14.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Odey Holdings AG initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Odey Holdings AG added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $144.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Odey Holdings AG sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Odey Holdings AG sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.57.

Sold Out: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

Odey Holdings AG sold out a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The sale prices were between $18.59 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $20.47.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Odey Holdings AG sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82.

Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Odey Holdings AG sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Odey Holdings AG sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of Odey Holdings AG.

