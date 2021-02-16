Rtw Investments, Llc Buys Arvinas Inc, Globus Medical Inc, Pulmonx Corp, Sells MyoKardia Inc, Baxter International Inc, Incyte Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Rtw Investments, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Arvinas Inc, Globus Medical Inc, Pulmonx Corp, Illumina Inc, Kura Oncology Inc, sells MyoKardia Inc, Baxter International Inc, Incyte Corp, Homology Medicines Inc, Vaxart Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rtw Investments, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Rtw Investments, Llc owns 85 stocks with a total value of $5.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) - 17,060,211 shares, 16.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47% Immunovant Inc (IMVT) - 7,592,253 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) - 4,221,836 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.72% Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 1,054,364 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8% Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK) - 3,544,248 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio.

Rtw Investments, Llc initiated holding in Arvinas Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $84.93, with an estimated average price of $34.65. The stock is now traded at around $79.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 1,790,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rtw Investments, Llc initiated holding in Globus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.89 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $57.62. The stock is now traded at around $67.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 1,640,859 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rtw Investments, Llc initiated holding in Pulmonx Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.35 and $69.02, with an estimated average price of $49.13. The stock is now traded at around $58.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,129,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rtw Investments, Llc initiated holding in Kura Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $29 and $41.62, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,701,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rtw Investments, Llc initiated holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.56 and $22.43, with an estimated average price of $12.65. The stock is now traded at around $20.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,515,788 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rtw Investments, Llc initiated holding in Curis Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.08 and $8.2, with an estimated average price of $3.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 3,727,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rtw Investments, Llc added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 106.73%. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99. The stock is now traded at around $492.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 361,778 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rtw Investments, Llc added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 22.24%. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $74.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,701,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rtw Investments, Llc added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 23.96%. The purchase prices were between $99.96 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $115.17. The stock is now traded at around $173.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 581,970 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rtw Investments, Llc added to a holding in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc by 80.03%. The purchase prices were between $7.84 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $11.36. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,071,409 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rtw Investments, Llc added to a holding in Outset Medical Inc by 44.46%. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $64, with an estimated average price of $51.46. The stock is now traded at around $54.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 585,074 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rtw Investments, Llc added to a holding in BELLUS Health Inc by 23.70%. The purchase prices were between $2.28 and $3.3, with an estimated average price of $2.72. The stock is now traded at around $3.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,189,862 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rtw Investments, Llc sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

Rtw Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.39 and $82.36, with an estimated average price of $79.2.

Rtw Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $80.74 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $86.42.

Rtw Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Homology Medicines Inc. The sale prices were between $8.92 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $10.73.

Rtw Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Vaxart Inc. The sale prices were between $3.5 and $7.98, with an estimated average price of $6.35.

Rtw Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $4 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $5.39.