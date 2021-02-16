Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Buys Viasat Inc, AGCO Corp, CNH Industrial NV, Sells Visa Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Plug Power Inc

London, United Kingdom, X0, based Investment company Odey Asset Management Group Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Viasat Inc, AGCO Corp, CNH Industrial NV, JPMorgan Chase, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, sells Visa Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Plug Power Inc, Kinross Gold Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owns 67 stocks with a total value of $380 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AGCO, CNHI, SPR, WYNN, ATI, SBSW, AMD, BB, HD,

AGCO, CNHI, SPR, WYNN, ATI, SBSW, AMD, BB, HD, Added Positions: VSAT, JPM, DB, GMLP, DKNG, REGN, GOOGL, COP, MS, BMY, PG, TSM, CL, AAPL, CMCSA, FB, QCOM, MELI, SYK, TMUS, WPF.U, GSAH.U,

VSAT, JPM, DB, GMLP, DKNG, REGN, GOOGL, COP, MS, BMY, PG, TSM, CL, AAPL, CMCSA, FB, QCOM, MELI, SYK, TMUS, WPF.U, GSAH.U, Reduced Positions: LUV, KGC, CZR, BMA, EURN, GOLD, NG, RYAAY, UBS, CAR, SNE, AMZN, SNPS, MSFT, ROKU, BRK.B, BABA, LINX, JNJ, DIS, FMC, ERIC, ATVI,

LUV, KGC, CZR, BMA, EURN, GOLD, NG, RYAAY, UBS, CAR, SNE, AMZN, SNPS, MSFT, ROKU, BRK.B, BABA, LINX, JNJ, DIS, FMC, ERIC, ATVI, Sold Out: V, PLUG, FRO, SAND, VMC, ADBE, AKAM, SFM, BKNG, MESO, SCHW, ALGN, PYPL, IPOC, IMMU, BIIB, RH, CETV, WMGI, OKTA, NEM, MLM, AG,

For the details of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/odey+asset+management+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 1,593,195 shares, 13.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6272.78% Deutsche Bank AG (DB) - 3,516,846 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.68% AGCO Corp (AGCO) - 271,411 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. New Position CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 1,954,322 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 1,001,880 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.1%

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.19 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $89.09. The stock is now traded at around $117.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.36%. The holding were 271,411 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $7.75 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $14.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.6%. The holding were 1,954,322 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $39.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.01 and $115.93, with an estimated average price of $92.58. The stock is now traded at around $121.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.27 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $12.76. The stock is now traded at around $19.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd initiated holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.49 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $13.49. The stock is now traded at around $18.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Viasat Inc by 6272.78%. The purchase prices were between $30.57 and $36.68, with an estimated average price of $34.38. The stock is now traded at around $59.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.47%. The holding were 1,593,195 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 249.18%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $144.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 64,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Golar LNG Partners LP by 313.44%. The purchase prices were between $2 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.38. The stock is now traded at around $3.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 659,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 96.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 49,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35. The stock is now traded at around $480.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52. The stock is now traded at around $59.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 46,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $14 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $22.78.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Frontline Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.41 and $7.4, with an estimated average price of $6.42.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.04 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $7.71.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $134.69 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $142.74.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85.