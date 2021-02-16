Levin Easterly Partners LLC Buys Merck Inc, eBay Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Intel Corp, AbbVie Inc

Investment company Levin Easterly Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Merck Inc, eBay Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, Emerson Electric Co, JetBlue Airways Corp, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Intel Corp, AbbVie Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, General Motors Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Levin Easterly Partners LLC. As of 2020Q4, Levin Easterly Partners LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $717 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MRK, EBAY, OC, EMR, JBLU, BAC, BAM, BLMN, PHICU, SPNV.U, CND.U, ARBGU, ENPC, AJAX.U, IPOE, RBAC, UTZ, TPGY, CRHC, IPOD, MOTV.U, IPOF, VGAC, PACE, ERES, APSG, SNRHU, RAACU, MRACU, SPFR.U, SNPR, ACND, GFX.U, SEAH, RCHG,
- Added Positions: T, NVT, SEB, FARM, XOM, EQT, PRPB,
- Reduced Positions: DD, INTC, ABBV, ETN, GM, BRK.B, CNP, ADM, MS, PFE, LOW, VOYA, GS, AIG, TJX, VOD, WMT, CVX, PRMW, IBM, IP, VZ, RTX, THS, JPM, C, MPC, WMB, TXT, CSCO, AAPL, COMM, HES, BIO, COP, BX,
- Sold Out: CI, MDT, POST, DGX, KSS, VTRS, FEYE, ENPC.U, WY, CRHC.U, DAN, RBAC.U, IPOC, PTVE, ACAM, FCACU, JWS, IPOB, SNPR.U, GMHI, FEAC, FLDM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Levin Easterly Partners LLC
- General Motors Co (GM) - 869,710 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 77.66%
- Primo Water Corp (PRMW) - 2,153,892 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.56%
- Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 612,586 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 72.48%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 442,803 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 77.17%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 283,168 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 83.24%
Levin Easterly Partners LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 326,338 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Levin Easterly Partners LLC initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 421,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)
Levin Easterly Partners LLC initiated holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.11 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $72.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 233,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Levin Easterly Partners LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $64.44 and $82.44, with an estimated average price of $74.51. The stock is now traded at around $85.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 186,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)
Levin Easterly Partners LLC initiated holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $13.76. The stock is now traded at around $16.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 757,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Levin Easterly Partners LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 172,683 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Levin Easterly Partners LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 4186.47%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 379,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)
Levin Easterly Partners LLC added to a holding in nVent Electric PLC by 716.74%. The purchase prices were between $17.6 and $24.1, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $24.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 189,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Seaboard Corp (SEB)
Levin Easterly Partners LLC added to a holding in Seaboard Corp by 88.17%. The purchase prices were between $2950.39 and $3540, with an estimated average price of $3262.23. The stock is now traded at around $3165.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 668 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Farmer Bros Co (FARM)
Levin Easterly Partners LLC added to a holding in Farmer Bros Co by 29.51%. The purchase prices were between $3.47 and $4.86, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $6.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 800,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Levin Easterly Partners LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 30.35%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,387 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)
Levin Easterly Partners LLC sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $163.4 and $221.11, with an estimated average price of $196.59.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Levin Easterly Partners LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.21.Sold Out: Post Holdings Inc (POST)
Levin Easterly Partners LLC sold out a holding in Post Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $85.9 and $102.64, with an estimated average price of $94.5.Sold Out: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Levin Easterly Partners LLC sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $113.87 and $128.05, with an estimated average price of $122.05.Sold Out: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
Levin Easterly Partners LLC sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $41.33, with an estimated average price of $29.24.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Levin Easterly Partners LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.
