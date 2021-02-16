Vivo Capital, LLC Buys Aligos Therapeutics Inc, Olema Pharmaceuticals inc, Nkarta Inc, Sells Immunovant Inc, MyoKardia Inc, Sage Therapeutics Inc

Investment company Vivo Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Aligos Therapeutics Inc, Olema Pharmaceuticals inc, Nkarta Inc, Chinook Therapeutics Inc, Curis Inc, sells Immunovant Inc, MyoKardia Inc, Sage Therapeutics Inc, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Zymeworks Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vivo Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Vivo Capital, LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ALGS, OLMA, NKTX, KDNY, CRIS, TXG,

ALGS, OLMA, NKTX, KDNY, CRIS, TXG, Added Positions: ZLAB, EPIX, ZGNX, KALV, KDMN, AKRO, CRNX,

ZLAB, EPIX, ZGNX, KALV, KDMN, AKRO, CRNX, Reduced Positions: IMVT, LEGN, ZYME, ARWR, KURA, CDXS, RCKT, CBAY, PASG, ARQT, CALT, CLDX, IGMS, MREO, MTNB, RVMD, VYNE, NVAX,

IMVT, LEGN, ZYME, ARWR, KURA, CDXS, RCKT, CBAY, PASG, ARQT, CALT, CLDX, IGMS, MREO, MTNB, RVMD, VYNE, NVAX, Sold Out: SAGE, MYOK, KNSA, ADRO, CVAC, ATHA, ETNB, BDTX, AVRO, MEIP, SELB,

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 1,797,745 shares, 17.31% of the total portfolio. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) - 4,534,341 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. New Frontier Health Corp (NFH) - 14,300,000 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS) - 3,547,030 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. New Position Genetron Holdings Ltd (GTH) - 6,339,860 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio.

Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in Aligos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.2 and $32.74, with an estimated average price of $19.48. The stock is now traded at around $30.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.66%. The holding were 3,547,030 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in Olema Pharmaceuticals inc. The purchase prices were between $37.09 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $46.89. The stock is now traded at around $48.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 1,238,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in Nkarta Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $75.62, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $55.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 512,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in Chinook Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $20.91, with an estimated average price of $15.13. The stock is now traded at around $15.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,206,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in Curis Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.08 and $8.2, with an estimated average price of $3.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vivo Capital, LLC initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.12 and $163.7, with an estimated average price of $145.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 58,977 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vivo Capital, LLC added to a holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 43.32%. The purchase prices were between $81.94 and $135.34, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $177.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vivo Capital, LLC added to a holding in ESSA Pharma Inc by 24.86%. The purchase prices were between $5.47 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $7.04. The stock is now traded at around $24.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,893,907 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vivo Capital, LLC added to a holding in Zogenix Inc by 23.05%. The purchase prices were between $17.58 and $23.1, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $22.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,006,494 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $58.41 and $89.06, with an estimated average price of $73.93.

Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.8 and $21.15, with an estimated average price of $17.6.

Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Aduro Biotech Inc. The sale prices were between $14.01 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $14.31.

Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in CureVac NV. The sale prices were between $46.76 and $136.27, with an estimated average price of $77.02.

Vivo Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Athira Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $16.48 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $23.7.