Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC Buys Littelfuse Inc, Qiagen NV, Icon PLC, Sells PagSeguro Digital, Pluralsight Inc, Accenture PLC

Salt Lake City, X1, based Investment company Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Littelfuse Inc, Qiagen NV, Icon PLC, Glacier Bancorp Inc, Marcus & Millichap Inc, sells PagSeguro Digital, Pluralsight Inc, Accenture PLC, Paycom Software Inc, Inphi Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC owns 111 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GBCI, MMI, BOH, ARRY, FHB, HCSG, DCI, DLR,
- Added Positions: LFUS, G, DAVA, WNS, GIL, QGEN, ICLR, NTB, WIX, LGIH, RBA, BZUN, OXFD, MIME, SLAB, TRS, EPAM, LMAT, SYX, CSII, OLLI, MEDP, BBSI, BX, PJT, HLI, VSTA, EXLS, GWW, KNSL, MSCI, ULTA, PPD, EQIX, EXAS, RPD, COR, HCKT, LMND, GSHD, HLNE, POOL, JYNT, PCTY, REXR, CDW, KL, ODFL, MORN, KBAL, HIFS, TRNS, ESQ, DXCM, ZTS,
- Reduced Positions: PAGS, PS, PAYC, LULU, MCHP, OIIM, TRNO, BABA, YUMC, POWI, NEWR, SUMO, ARCE, MPWR, EGHT, IDXX, FRC, EDU, STAA, FCN, QLYS, BL, ETSY, WHD, XENT, MDLA, AMZN, NVDA,
- Sold Out: ACN, IPHI, HDS, VCYT, ABMD, TXRH, FSLY, STEP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC
- WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 2,561,060 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.48%
- EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 487,562 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
- Endava PLC (DAVA) - 1,570,494 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.83%
- Genpact Ltd (G) - 2,104,506 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.82%
- Globant SA (GLOB) - 332,192 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.59 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $40.52. The stock is now traded at around $51.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 145,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Marcus & Millichap Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $37.66, with an estimated average price of $33.97. The stock is now traded at around $38.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 173,319 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.09 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $40.32. The stock is now traded at around $43.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 68,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $79.51, with an estimated average price of $68.69. The stock is now traded at around $88.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 39,786 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Hawaiian Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 100,852 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.31 and $28.1, with an estimated average price of $24.23. The stock is now traded at around $30.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 36,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Littelfuse Inc (LFUS)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Littelfuse Inc by 149.90%. The purchase prices were between $181.14 and $254.66, with an estimated average price of $222.01. The stock is now traded at around $276.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 77,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Qiagen NV (QGEN)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Qiagen NV by 36.23%. The purchase prices were between $46.09 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 645,634 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Icon PLC by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $180.3 and $214.08, with an estimated average price of $195.51. The stock is now traded at around $209.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 224,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in LGI Homes Inc by 60.68%. The purchase prices were between $102.52 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $114.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 133,953 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Baozun Inc (BZUN)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Baozun Inc by 27.76%. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $42.38, with an estimated average price of $36.71. The stock is now traded at around $53.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 596,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Mimecast Ltd by 895.55%. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $58.64, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $42.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 63,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $239.95.Sold Out: Inphi Corp (IPHI)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Inphi Corp. The sale prices were between $109.36 and $160.98, with an estimated average price of $140.95.Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.Sold Out: Veracyte Inc (VCYT)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Veracyte Inc. The sale prices were between $32.49 and $61.88, with an estimated average price of $46.55.Sold Out: Abiomed Inc (ABMD)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $251.88 and $324.2, with an estimated average price of $276.85.Sold Out: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The sale prices were between $64.22 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $74.65.
Here is the complete portfolio of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC.
