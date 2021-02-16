>
Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC Buys Littelfuse Inc, Qiagen NV, Icon PLC, Sells PagSeguro Digital, Pluralsight Inc, Accenture PLC

February 16, 2021 | About: LFUS +0.8% QGEN -1.45% ICLR -0.57% LGIH -4.83% BZUN -1.7% MIME -1.93% GBCI +0.72% MMI -1.41% ARRY -1.96% BOH +1.25% FH +0%

Salt Lake City, X1, based Investment company Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Littelfuse Inc, Qiagen NV, Icon PLC, Glacier Bancorp Inc, Marcus & Millichap Inc, sells PagSeguro Digital, Pluralsight Inc, Accenture PLC, Paycom Software Inc, Inphi Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC owns 111 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC
  1. WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 2,561,060 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.48%
  2. EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 487,562 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
  3. Endava PLC (DAVA) - 1,570,494 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.83%
  4. Genpact Ltd (G) - 2,104,506 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.82%
  5. Globant SA (GLOB) - 332,192 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
New Purchase: Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.59 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $40.52. The stock is now traded at around $51.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 145,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Marcus & Millichap Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $37.66, with an estimated average price of $33.97. The stock is now traded at around $38.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 173,319 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.09 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $40.32. The stock is now traded at around $43.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 68,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $79.51, with an estimated average price of $68.69. The stock is now traded at around $88.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 39,786 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Hawaiian Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 100,852 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.31 and $28.1, with an estimated average price of $24.23. The stock is now traded at around $30.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 36,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Littelfuse Inc (LFUS)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Littelfuse Inc by 149.90%. The purchase prices were between $181.14 and $254.66, with an estimated average price of $222.01. The stock is now traded at around $276.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 77,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Qiagen NV by 36.23%. The purchase prices were between $46.09 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 645,634 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Icon PLC by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $180.3 and $214.08, with an estimated average price of $195.51. The stock is now traded at around $209.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 224,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in LGI Homes Inc by 60.68%. The purchase prices were between $102.52 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $114.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 133,953 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Baozun Inc (BZUN)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Baozun Inc by 27.76%. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $42.38, with an estimated average price of $36.71. The stock is now traded at around $53.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 596,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Mimecast Ltd by 895.55%. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $58.64, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $42.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 63,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $239.95.

Sold Out: Inphi Corp (IPHI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Inphi Corp. The sale prices were between $109.36 and $160.98, with an estimated average price of $140.95.

Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Sold Out: Veracyte Inc (VCYT)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Veracyte Inc. The sale prices were between $32.49 and $61.88, with an estimated average price of $46.55.

Sold Out: Abiomed Inc (ABMD)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $251.88 and $324.2, with an estimated average price of $276.85.

Sold Out: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The sale prices were between $64.22 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $74.65.



