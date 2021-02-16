Nomura Holdings Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Norfolk Southern Corp, Daqo New Energy Corp

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Nomura Holdings Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Vipshop Holdings, Baidu Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Norfolk Southern Corp, Daqo New Energy Corp, Apple Inc, Sealed Air Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nomura Holdings Inc. As of 2020Q4, Nomura Holdings Inc owns 1400 stocks with a total value of $59.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of NOMURA HOLDINGS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nomura+holdings+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 23,605,600 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 22,538,400 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,609,400 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 803,200 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 7,563,700 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio.

Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in FuboTV Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.32 and $62, with an estimated average price of $22.18. The stock is now traded at around $43.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,749,397 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $12.08, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.46 and $64.31, with an estimated average price of $56.31. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 651,137 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $59 and $75.76, with an estimated average price of $66.53. The stock is now traded at around $68.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 516,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,997,657 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.33 and $161.32, with an estimated average price of $154.23. The stock is now traded at around $155.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 136,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 160.17%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3268.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 436,058 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 1203.69%. The purchase prices were between $27.13 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 20,429,248 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 940.78%. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 33,223,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 4290.89%. The purchase prices were between $14.98 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $22.28. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 16,610,819 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 4979.11%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $326.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,619,119 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in iQIYI Inc by 2933.99%. The purchase prices were between $16.97 and $27.77, with an estimated average price of $22.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 15,946,694 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $89.19 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.71.

Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $67.56 and $79.24, with an estimated average price of $74.97.

Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.

Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Paramount Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.7 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $8.07.

Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Post Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $85.9 and $102.64, with an estimated average price of $94.5.

Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc. The sale prices were between $23.44 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $28.57.