Nomura Holdings Inc Buys Amazon.com Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Norfolk Southern Corp, Daqo New Energy Corp

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Nomura Holdings Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Vipshop Holdings, Baidu Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Norfolk Southern Corp, Daqo New Energy Corp, Apple Inc, Sealed Air Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nomura Holdings Inc. As of 2020Q4, Nomura Holdings Inc owns 1400 stocks with a total value of $59.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FUBO, BOAC.U, KRC, BEKE, AAP, WPF, FNF, PRO, MOS, TRU, HEC, VNT, EXC, HR, LAZ, NATI, OSK, AVGO, EPAM, FIVN, SFTW, ALGN, DOX, ARCH, BG, PRMW, CACC, EXAS, FLEX, GNTX, HIW, HUBB, LPX, NUS, PKG, BPOP, RS, ROST, SNBR, SUI, SPWR, SPB, COWN, WYND, BAH, AL, BURL, GLPI, NGHC, SNDR, CVNA, EQH, BYND, SCPE, GLEO, CHPM, UWMC, SCVX, IPOC, FUSE.U, AFIB, SNOW, PLTR, RIDE, FSR, AAN, AOS, ANF, RAMP, ASX, ALK, ALSK, Y, MDRX, ALNY, ANSS, ACGL, RIOT, BP, BLDP, BAC, COG, CPB, CHKP, CAKE, PLCE, CHL, CTXS, CGNX, VALE, CRK, CXW, CUZ, CCK, DVN, OVV, ENDP, FFIV, FLIR, FICO, FAST, FL, FOSL, EVRI, GLNG, GBX, HAE, HWC, IPG, IRM, IONS, JBLU, LKQ, LSCC, LEG, MDU, MRVL, MCHP, MHK, NCR, NRG, NYMT, NI, NOK, NVAX, OMC, PZZA, PAYX, PEGA, PENN, PRGO, PLUG, RL, REG, RGEN, RHI, RGLD, POOL, SGEN, SLGN, SNA, TCF, ACIW, USM, UHS, WAB, WW, WWE, PPR, WIA, PHD, TECK, HBI, WU, IPGP, PRTS, BX, ULTA, CIM, 4LT1, KDP, TREE, FLDM, BUD, CCXI, WKHS, STWD, PEB, IRWD, NOAH, TRGP, VNET, FENG, SAVE, HZNP, CHEF, UI, VAC, BERY, FANG, PBF, BFAM, EPZM, AGIO, BMCH, COMM, RGT, HLT, NLTX, PCTY, PRAH, LILA, NK, RUN, LITE, BGNE, FTV, ELF, LAUR, BHVN, CARS, SOLO, EYE, AQUA, APLS, ADT, SMAR, TALO, PRSP, BE, SONO, GH, FOXA, TIGR, OSW, NXTC, FVRR, DOYU, SBE, GAN, KC, FOUR, DKNG, XPEV, PSTH, NEEPQ, HYLN, DMYD, IH, MPLN, MNSO, SPNV.U, LU, AJAX.U, NSH, NSH, AVAN, DASH, ABNB, HMCOU, RMGBU, WISH, VIIAU,
- Added Positions: AMZN, VIAC, TME, VIPS, BIDU, IQ, DISCA, GOOGL, CRWD, ALL, UNH, TCBI, MA, GSX, LNG, VNO, CUB, JKS, JD, DBX, TSLA, NOC, OMCL, NLSN, PANW, PSA, UBER, LMT, MELI, CHTR, ZM, NVDA, PHM, SBUX, DG, PINS, FISV, MTB, MCK, MRK, PFG, UAL, ZS, ARVN, MO, XOM, INFO, KLAC, DIS, WFC, KKR, MPC, ALLE, OKTA, ABT, ADM, ARWR, CREE, DUK, LEN, LYV, MRO, QCOM, SGMS, WMT, MSCI, RNG, WB, QRVO, COUP, DOCU, AMD, BLL, BMY, CF, CSX, COF, SCHW, CSGP, ETR, EXPE, FE, GD, GPN, INTC, JPM, MXIM, MU, PEP, BKNG, SHW, TDY, TPX, EVRG, XEL, PODD, CXO, TAL, FB, CHGG, CDK, PSTG, SNAP, ATUS, PS, MRNA, LYFT, CARR, ATVI, APD, AKAM, ABC, AMGN, APH, ADI, AON, AMAT, GOLD, BDX, BBY, BIIB, BA, CPT, CAH, CCL, CAR, FIS, CVX, CI, CTAS, CIR, CMCSA, CMA, DXC, STZ, TCOM, DE, DD, DY, ECPG, FDX, BEN, FCX, ILMN, INTU, ISRG, MDLZ, LRCX, LB, MCD, MDT, VTRS, NVR, NTES, OXY, RJF, REGN, WRK, SLB, SLAB, SPG, SIRI, SO, TJX, TIF, TOT, USB, UAA, VLO, VRTX, WM, WDC, EBAY, CSIQ, TMUS, DAL, V, TAK, HCA, ZNGA, PNR, WDAY, STAY, OUT, ZEN, VNOM, NEP, CFG, LBRDK, NEWR, AVYA, NIO, PLAN, DDOG, RKT, AES, PLD, ASML, T, ABMD, ACN, A, ARE, ALKS, ATI, ADS, LNT, HES, AEE, AXL, AEP, AMT, AME, ASH, ADP, AVB, AVY, BJRI, BIO, BWA, BXP, BF.B, CBRE, CHRW, CMS, CDNS, CAMP, KMX, CE, CRNT, CERN, CHD, CSCO, CLX, TPR, CAG, ED, COO, CPRT, GLW, XRAY, DRI, DVA, DLR, DLTR, D, DPZ, DHT, DOV, EMN, ETN, EIX, EW, EA, EMR, EFX, EQIX, EQT, ESS, EL, EXR, FMC, FRT, M, F, GRMN, IT, GIS, GPC, GILD, HAL, HAS, PEAK, HSIC, HSY, HRL, HUM, IEX, ITW, INCY, INFY, TT, NSIT, IFF, JBHT, SJM, VIAV, JKHY, J, JCI, JNPR, KSU, K, KMB, KIM, KR, LH, MAR, MAS, MKC, MET, MTD, MAA, MSI, NWL, NEM, ES, NUE, ORLY, OKE, PPG, PPL, PRFT, PXD, PRU, PEG, DGX, RRD, RRC, O, RCII, RSG, RMD, ROK, ROP, RCL, SIVB, SNY, SRE, LUV, SM, STAA, SWK, SRCL, STE, SYK, STKL, SNPS, SYY, TGT, TFX, RIG, TYL, TSN, UDR, URI, RTX, VFC, VAR, VRSN, VMC, GWW, WBA, WST, WY, WHR, WLTW, WEC, XLNX, YPF, YUM, ZBRA, CMG, AAWW, TDG, EDU, LDOS, BR, CNK, TEL, LULU, AWK, FTI, DISCK, OMER, VRSK, STNG, IPHI, PSLV, XYL, ANGI, MTSI, COOP, PFPT, PSX, ICPT, ABBV, NCLH, FWONA, ZTS, IQV, CDW, ESPR, NWSA, ASC, WIX, TNDM, PAYC, ANET, CYBR, HUBS, KEYS, NVRO, NVTA, FIT, ENR, WSC, TEAM, UA, LSXMA, CRON, CWH, GRWG, ZTO, AA, LW, FPH, IR, ZLAB, SOGO, SAIL, LX, BILI, HUYA, STNE, GOSS, FOX, SY, KTB, CTVA, AMCR, XGN, PTON, TELA, OTIS, MSGE, API,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, NSC, DQ, AAPL, SEE, TSM, NFLX, GOOG, HHC, DTE, MSFT, ELAN, TWTR, PYPL, ALXN, COST, IVZ, SNE, EOG, SHOP, BRK.B, NEE, DISH, JNJ, ANTM, PDD, C, HDB, PFE, HWM, BSX, EQR, PCAR, PG, SWKS, FANH, PM, ADBE, BAX, CL, DHR, MS, PH, CRM, LYB, NOW, WORK, ARNC, CCI, HON, LIN, ESI, CZR, KMI, SABR, UNIT, LLY, HD, IP, ODFL, UNP, WAT, FLT, BOX, SQ, DELL, AIG, ATO, AZO, CBB, CTSH, GPS, FUL, LHX, MIDD, NUVA, TER, OIBR.C, FBHS, SRG, Z, NVCR, HGV, NEW, FSLY, IAA, MMM, SRPT, ADSK, BK, CVS, CUK, CAT, CNP, KO, DHI, FCN, GE, GOL, GS, MNST, WELL, MTCH, IBN, IDXX, ICE, TRQ, LVS, LOW, MLM, SPGI, NKE, PCG, PVH, PNW, SBAC, TTMI, TTWO, TTM, TMO, UPS, VTR, WYNN, NXPI, GM, XNET, TRIP, PLAY, YY, SEAS, GWPH, PFSI, AMBC, AAL, SYF, ETSY, GKOS, HPE, TWLO, YUMC, GDS, PK, SPOT, DOW, CHNG, NET, JOBS, CB, AFL, ALB, AEO, AXP, AMP, APA, AIRC, AJG, AIZ, TFC, BMRN, BLK, BYD, HLX, CNC, CME, CIEN, CINF, COP, CMI, DXCM, DRE, ECL, RE, EXPD, FITB, GSK, GT, HIG, HFC, HOLX, HBAN, IBM, KEY, KGC, LGND, LNC, LMNX, MFA, CLI, MKTX, MMC, MAT, TAP, MCO, NICE, NDAQ, NTAP, NXST, NTRS, ON, ORCL, PNC, PBCT, PKI, PBR, PRAA, PGR, PWR, RF, ROL, RDS.A, SINA, STX, TRV, STT, NLOK, SYNA, TROW, TEVA, TXN, TXT, GL, TSCO, UNM, VZ, WRB, WMB, ZBH, ZION, IRBT, BF.A, L, RDS.B, BBL, HIMX, LLNW, DFS, MRTX, STLA, FTNT, HTHT, CLDT, CBOE, RP, FRC, PCRX, ARCO, APTV, GHY, NWS, FEYE, VEEV, ATHM, TMX, FWONK, CTLT, LTRPA, AXTA, MOMO, SHAK, SUM, BZUN, KHC, PLNT, MSGS, HCM, USFD, EVBG, INVH, BKR, PETQ, BEST, ROKU, QD, SE, ACMR, VRT, STRO, ETRN, QFIN, BBIO, SOLN, ZI, IAC, LNSR,
- Sold Out: CLGX, NBL, PII, POST, PGRE, ATGE, WMGI, NGG, VMW, EGHT, LUMN, MGM, CCX, CCX, AEL, AMTD, MTOR, CACI, AJRD, HST, NBIX, PDLI, TCO, WEN, WEX, AER, MLCO, JAZZ, RESI, QTS, TDOC, MIME, BHF, CDAY, NLY, BBBY, BHC, ELY, CNI, CHH, CNMD, DX, EWBC, HLF, IMMU, INSM, IDCC, KT, MAC, MGA, MAN, FIZZ, NOV, NLS, NYT, OSUR, PTC, PDCE, PNFP, PBI, QGEN, SLM, XPO, WPM, SJI, XPER, GEO, THO, TKR, UN, UMC, X, URBN, WOR, SHG, POR, SPR, ALGT, ACM, MASI, LRN, RST, CIT, SIX, ENV, INN, CPRI, VCRA, AMBA, LIND, MNKKQ, AAOI, CRTO, AMC, GRUB, LPG, PE, ADVM, BKI, RPD, AGR, RRR, NTLA, ANAB, GOOS, AM, ALTR, BAND, PAGS, SJIU, AVLR, UPWK, ESTC, DHRPA.PFD, MDLA, BNTX, PPD, NEEPP, NEEPP,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with AMZN. Click here to check it out.
- AMZN 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of AMZN
- Peter Lynch Chart of AMZN
For the details of NOMURA HOLDINGS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nomura+holdings+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 23,605,600 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 22,538,400 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,609,400 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 803,200 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 7,563,700 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio.
Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in FuboTV Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.32 and $62, with an estimated average price of $22.18. The stock is now traded at around $43.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,749,397 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp (BOAC.U)
Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $12.08, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $12.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)
Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.46 and $64.31, with an estimated average price of $56.31. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 651,137 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $59 and $75.76, with an estimated average price of $66.53. The stock is now traded at around $68.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 516,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF)
Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,997,657 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Nomura Holdings Inc initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.33 and $161.32, with an estimated average price of $154.23. The stock is now traded at around $155.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 136,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 160.17%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3268.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 436,058 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 1203.69%. The purchase prices were between $27.13 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 20,429,248 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 940.78%. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 33,223,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 4290.89%. The purchase prices were between $14.98 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $22.28. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 16,610,819 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 4979.11%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $326.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,619,119 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iQIYI Inc (IQ)
Nomura Holdings Inc added to a holding in iQIYI Inc by 2933.99%. The purchase prices were between $16.97 and $27.77, with an estimated average price of $22.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 15,946,694 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Polaris Inc (PII)
Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $89.19 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.71.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $67.56 and $79.24, with an estimated average price of $74.97.Sold Out: Noble Energy Inc (NBL)
Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.Sold Out: Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)
Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Paramount Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.7 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $8.07.Sold Out: Post Holdings Inc (POST)
Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Post Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $85.9 and $102.64, with an estimated average price of $94.5.Sold Out: Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)
Nomura Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc. The sale prices were between $23.44 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $28.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of NOMURA HOLDINGS INC. Also check out:
1. NOMURA HOLDINGS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NOMURA HOLDINGS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NOMURA HOLDINGS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NOMURA HOLDINGS INC keeps buying