Hartree Partners, LP Buys QuantumScape Corp, Qell Acquisition Corp, Longview Acquisition Corp, Sells Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp, Qell Acquisition Corp, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co

Investment company Hartree Partners, LP (Current Portfolio) buys QuantumScape Corp, Qell Acquisition Corp, Longview Acquisition Corp, Natural Order Acquisition Corp, Rice Acquisition Corp, sells Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp, Qell Acquisition Corp, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co, Executive Network Partnering Corp, FirstEnergy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hartree Partners, LP. As of 2020Q4, Hartree Partners, LP owns 46 stocks with a total value of $365 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: QS, QELL, LGVW, NOACU, RICE.U, MTACU, DDMXU, DDMXU, STPK, CLII, AJAX.U, NGA, PACE, RMGBU, SNPR, RUN, CBAH.U, ARRY, ENPC, LNFA.U, NOVA, SPNV, JWS, VST, CLF, DGNS, ALB, X, GNRC, AA,
- Added Positions: ALUS, SRLP,
- Reduced Positions: NGA.U, ARCH, DAR, NRG, ETR, AEE,
- Sold Out: QELLU, CLII.U, ENPC.U, FE, HCAC, FCX,
- QuantumScape Corp (QS) - 900,000 shares, 20.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) - 2,115,365 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
- Qell Acquisition Corp (QELL) - 1,750,000 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Longview Acquisition Corp (LGVW) - 1,000,000 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Natural Order Acquisition Corp (NOACU) - 1,500,000 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
Hartree Partners, LP initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.42 and $131.67, with an estimated average price of $72.07. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.81%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Qell Acquisition Corp (QELL)
Hartree Partners, LP initiated holding in Qell Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.54 and $13.15, with an estimated average price of $11.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Longview Acquisition Corp (LGVW)
Hartree Partners, LP initiated holding in Longview Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.34 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $12.8. The stock is now traded at around $23.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Natural Order Acquisition Corp (NOACU)
Hartree Partners, LP initiated holding in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $10.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Rice Acquisition Corp (RICE.U)
Hartree Partners, LP initiated holding in Rice Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $12.37, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 1,359,341 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: MedTech Acquisition Corp (MTACU)
Hartree Partners, LP initiated holding in MedTech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.36 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 1,380,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS)
Hartree Partners, LP added to a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $12.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Qell Acquisition Corp (QELLU)
Hartree Partners, LP sold out a holding in Qell Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $14.18, with an estimated average price of $11.17.Sold Out: Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co (CLII.U)
Hartree Partners, LP sold out a holding in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.48.Sold Out: Executive Network Partnering Corp (ENPC.U)
Hartree Partners, LP sold out a holding in Executive Network Partnering Corp. The sale prices were between $24.55 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $25.05.Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Hartree Partners, LP sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99.Sold Out: Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV (HCAC)
Hartree Partners, LP sold out a holding in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.23 and $22, with an estimated average price of $12.45.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Hartree Partners, LP sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87.
