Articles 

Redwood Capital Management, Llc Buys Wells Fargo, Citigroup Inc, Carnival Corp, Sells PG&E Corp, VEREIT Inc, Taubman Centers Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: WFC +3.76% C +0.77% PLYA +3.15% CCL +9.08% TCO +0% AXL -0.51% MU -0.31% YPF +2.16%

Englewood Cliffs, NJ, based Investment company Redwood Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Citigroup Inc, Carnival Corp, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV, sells PG&E Corp, VEREIT Inc, Taubman Centers Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp, Vornado Realty Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redwood Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Redwood Capital Management, Llc owns 41 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redwood+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. EPR Properties (EPR) - 7,201,623 shares, 14.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.77%
  2. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 5,536,130 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.16%
  3. VEREIT Inc (VER) - 4,238,213 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.31%
  4. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 12,322,020 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.29%
  5. Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) - 1,806,368 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Redwood Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Redwood Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 77.16%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 5,536,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Redwood Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 205.00%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 1,220,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)

Redwood Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV by 41.44%. The purchase prices were between $3.8 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $4.65. The stock is now traded at around $6.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 6,143,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Taubman Centers Inc (TCO)

Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $32.87 and $43, with an estimated average price of $38.76.

Sold Out: American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL)

Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.18 and $8.7, with an estimated average price of $7.55.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5.

Sold Out: YPF SA (YPF)

Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in YPF SA. The sale prices were between $3.1 and $5.54, with an estimated average price of $4.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

