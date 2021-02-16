Redwood Capital Management, Llc Buys Wells Fargo, Citigroup Inc, Carnival Corp, Sells PG&E Corp, VEREIT Inc, Taubman Centers Inc

Englewood Cliffs, NJ, based Investment company Redwood Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Citigroup Inc, Carnival Corp, Playa Hotels & Resorts NV, sells PG&E Corp, VEREIT Inc, Taubman Centers Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp, Vornado Realty Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redwood Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Redwood Capital Management, Llc owns 41 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CCL,
- Added Positions: WFC, C, EPR, PLYA, SVC, MDCA,
- Reduced Positions: PCG, VER, THC, VNO, ADNT, VICI, ADS, GLPI, CURO,
- Sold Out: TCO, AXL, MU, YPF,
For the details of REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redwood+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- EPR Properties (EPR) - 7,201,623 shares, 14.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.77%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 5,536,130 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.16%
- VEREIT Inc (VER) - 4,238,213 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.31%
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 12,322,020 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.29%
- Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) - 1,806,368 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
Redwood Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 77.16%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 5,536,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 205.00%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 1,220,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV by 41.44%. The purchase prices were between $3.8 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $4.65. The stock is now traded at around $6.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 6,143,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Taubman Centers Inc (TCO)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $32.87 and $43, with an estimated average price of $38.76.Sold Out: American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.18 and $8.7, with an estimated average price of $7.55.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5.Sold Out: YPF SA (YPF)
Redwood Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in YPF SA. The sale prices were between $3.1 and $5.54, with an estimated average price of $4.43.
