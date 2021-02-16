Two Sigma Securities, Llc Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Danaher Corp, Sempra Energy

New York, NY, based Investment company Two Sigma Securities, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Tesla Inc, Danaher Corp, Sempra Energy, QTS Realty Trust Inc, Assurant Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Two Sigma Securities, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Two Sigma Securities, Llc owns 1602 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/two+sigma+securities%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,244,100 shares, 21.16% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 755,600 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 649,100 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 409,700 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 639,300 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29. The stock is now traded at around $315.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 39,163 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.95 and $51.68, with an estimated average price of $49.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.95 and $51.68, with an estimated average price of $49.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52. The stock is now traded at around $91.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,038 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $56.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 241.04%. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.14. The stock is now traded at around $257.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 63,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 426.31%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 72,036 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 340.54%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $270.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,313 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 255.36%. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 53,553 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.19%. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16. The stock is now traded at around $223.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc added to a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 126.31%. The purchase prices were between $3.91 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.73. The stock is now traded at around $33.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 692,905 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $1465.03 and $1676.83, with an estimated average price of $1551.75.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $98.94 and $107.62, with an estimated average price of $103.29.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $131.68 and $151.75, with an estimated average price of $141.89.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $118.32 and $132.29, with an estimated average price of $124.53.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $52.88, with an estimated average price of $50.39.

Two Sigma Securities, Llc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $97.66 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $102.93.