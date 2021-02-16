Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys Pinterest Inc, PagerDuty Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Applied Therapeutics Inc

Investment company Kore Private Wealth LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pinterest Inc, PagerDuty Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Applied Therapeutics Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF, Fiverr International during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kore Private Wealth LLC. As of 2020Q4, Kore Private Wealth LLC owns 317 stocks with a total value of $604 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BLV, XOP, AMLP, BIV, IYE, TRIT, AXP, DM, ABNB, SHOP, WRB, WEX, GDRX, OKTA, PH, NKE, MS, MAR, JBHT, ADP, FISV, ECPG, CSL, DE, MP, TMX, NEP, EMN, IIPR, DOV, CHWY, CARR, IAC, SNOW, XRAY, GIS, SCHW, BIDU, ARKG, ATR, EWA, ALGN, KBWB, HLT, ARMK, TWTR, HON, JW.A, LAMR, IT, MMC, EQR, BKNG, EW, SBUX, VRTX, RPM, SNE, EOSE, GCI, BEPC, ANTM, NVST, CB, OPK, CPRI, SVACU, 0LS, IHRT, NNDM, UVXY, TEF, MUFG, ASX,
- Added Positions: PINS, PD, TWLO, VOO, BRK.A, MINT, XLI, XLF, IVV, XLY, AAPL, SPY, GLD, TSLA, XLK, CIDM, BABA, GOOGL, ZM, FEZ, MSFT, PAA, MA, CAT, IAU, ZTS, V, AAXJ, EWJ, XLC, NFLX, CRM, GOOG, ACWX, FXH, IYC, VHT, XLE, JPM, MRK, NVDA, TXN, UNH, AVGO, FB, ITA, IWY, VWO, T, ACN, ADBE, BXP, CSCO, CL, CMCSA, DHR, NEE, LHX, HD, INTC, JNJ, KIM, MDLZ, QCOM, TMO, DIS, CHTR, KMI, NOW, PYPL, EWU, IJT, IWP, VFH, VNQ, XLB, XLP, AMD, AME, AMGN, ADI, AMAT, BAC, BA, BMY, FIS, CVX, LLY, EMR, GILD, GS, HSIC, IBM, INTU, KMB, LOW, MCD, MDT, MSI, ES, NVO, ORCL, PNC, PAYX, PFE, LIN, SYY, TSM, TGT, UNP, TMUS, V9G, CSTM, SQ, SE, BBIO, EWC, SLV, UNG, VOX, XLU, XLV, MMM, PLD, C, CMI, F, TT, UPS, VTR, WMT, LULU, PM, EPP, VCR, VIS,
- Reduced Positions: VGT, GDX, PTON, UBER, NBLX, ORCC, PG, VTI, FTEC, EPD, EWL, ET, CHMI, BRK.B, ACWI, WFC, PEP, MMP, EZU, EXI, IYH, VER, FLJP, GMF, IWM, IXP, CRWD, KYN, MAA, VIG, XOM, COST, COP, CSX, VIAC, VAW, VUG, ABT, OTIS, ABBV, LMT, FBP, OPCH, AGO,
- Sold Out: APLT, PXH, FVRR, VDE, GSY, RKT, TLT, OCFC, JCAP, TPL, MDY, AGR, DXCM, MGNI, PHUN, SOS, VTRS, AMRN, CVEO, HMHC,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 300,087 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51%
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 459,650 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.15%
- BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 581,871 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio.
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 85,905 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.71%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 70,122 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00%
Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.69 and $109.96, with an estimated average price of $108. The stock is now traded at around $103.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 20,045 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production (XOP)
Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production. The purchase prices were between $39.65 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $51.08. The stock is now traded at around $78.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 25,799 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in ALPS Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $19 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $23.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 48,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.43 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $92.09. The stock is now traded at around $91.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.75 and $21.86, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $24.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 35,166 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Triterras Inc (TRIT)
Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Triterras Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.72, with an estimated average price of $11.86. The stock is now traded at around $7.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 50.15%. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $89.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 459,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PagerDuty Inc (PD)
Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in PagerDuty Inc by 601.61%. The purchase prices were between $26.68 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $55.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 124,298 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 90.24%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $360.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 17,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 700.00%. The purchase prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955. The stock is now traded at around $369333.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 37.08%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 80,651 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 64.59%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $90.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 57,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT)
Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Applied Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.44 and $24.23, with an estimated average price of $20.83.Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH)
Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $17.5 and $21.17, with an estimated average price of $19.41.Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $136.58 and $223.38, with an estimated average price of $181.44.Sold Out: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04.Sold Out: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.39 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $50.46.Sold Out: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)
Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.23 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $21.08.
