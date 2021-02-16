Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys Pinterest Inc, PagerDuty Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Applied Therapeutics Inc

Investment company Kore Private Wealth LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pinterest Inc, PagerDuty Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Applied Therapeutics Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF, Fiverr International during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kore Private Wealth LLC. As of 2020Q4, Kore Private Wealth LLC owns 317 stocks with a total value of $604 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 300,087 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51% Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 459,650 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.15% BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 581,871 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 85,905 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.71% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 70,122 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00%

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.69 and $109.96, with an estimated average price of $108. The stock is now traded at around $103.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 20,045 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production. The purchase prices were between $39.65 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $51.08. The stock is now traded at around $78.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 25,799 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in ALPS Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $19 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $23.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 48,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.43 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $92.09. The stock is now traded at around $91.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.75 and $21.86, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $24.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 35,166 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Triterras Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.72, with an estimated average price of $11.86. The stock is now traded at around $7.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 50.15%. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $89.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 459,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in PagerDuty Inc by 601.61%. The purchase prices were between $26.68 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $55.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 124,298 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 90.24%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $360.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 17,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 700.00%. The purchase prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955. The stock is now traded at around $369333.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 37.08%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 80,651 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 64.59%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $90.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 57,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Applied Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.44 and $24.23, with an estimated average price of $20.83.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $17.5 and $21.17, with an estimated average price of $19.41.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $136.58 and $223.38, with an estimated average price of $181.44.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.39 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $50.46.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.23 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $21.08.