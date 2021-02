CLS Investments, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares

Omaha, NE, based Investment company CLS Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index E, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CLS Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q4, CLS Investments, LLC owns 951 stocks with a total value of $6.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of CLS Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cls+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 2,793,021 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.68% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 2,318,776 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.37% Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) - 5,997,372 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,045,143 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.77% ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 1,674,390 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.8%

CLS Investments, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.98 and $62.5, with an estimated average price of $56.68. The stock is now traded at around $68.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 165,063 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CLS Investments, LLC initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $74.85. The stock is now traded at around $95.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 100,166 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CLS Investments, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $109.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CLS Investments, LLC initiated holding in TopBuild Corp. The purchase prices were between $153.21 and $198.78, with an estimated average price of $176.93. The stock is now traded at around $214.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 32,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CLS Investments, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.3 and $28.07, with an estimated average price of $27.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 213,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CLS Investments, LLC initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $78.17 and $104.15, with an estimated average price of $92.99. The stock is now traded at around $110.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 47,914 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CLS Investments, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 77.68%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $207.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 2,793,021 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CLS Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 70.37%. The purchase prices were between $57.1 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $62.98. The stock is now traded at around $72.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 2,318,776 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CLS Investments, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.77%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,045,143 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CLS Investments, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index E by 119.42%. The purchase prices were between $33.67 and $43.02, with an estimated average price of $38.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 947,103 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CLS Investments, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.43%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 427,656 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CLS Investments, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 214.45%. The purchase prices were between $66.13 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $71.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 394,886 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CLS Investments, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12.

CLS Investments, LLC sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03.

CLS Investments, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94.

CLS Investments, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16.

CLS Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $82.67 and $97.91, with an estimated average price of $92.61.

CLS Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35.