Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc Buys Teladoc Health Inc, Asana Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc, Sells Livongo Health Inc, RingCentral Inc, DexCom Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: TDOC -0.83% ONEM -0.87% PINS +6.08% TWLO -3.22% INFN -0.14% SNAP +1.36% ASAN -1.23% LUNG -1.56% ABNB -1.33% RSVAU +0%

New York, NY, based Investment company Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Teladoc Health Inc, Asana Inc, 1Life Healthcare Inc, Pinterest Inc, Pulmonx Corp, sells Livongo Health Inc, RingCentral Inc, DexCom Inc, WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, T-Mobile US Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc. As of 2020Q4, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc owns 330 stocks with a total value of $19.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gilder+gagnon+howe+%26+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 2,080,070 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.65%
  2. Roku Inc (ROKU) - 2,153,913 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
  3. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 1,052,065 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
  4. Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 3,510,751 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 155,073 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,026,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Pulmonx Corp (LUNG)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc initiated holding in Pulmonx Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.35 and $69.02, with an estimated average price of $49.13. The stock is now traded at around $58.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,102,602 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $209.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 308,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (RSVAU)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc initiated holding in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $20.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,066,627 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sigilon Therapeutics Inc (SGTX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc initiated holding in Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.6 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $34.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 662,227 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.74 and $28.17, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $24.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,063,648 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 62.51%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $291.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,385,072 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc added to a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc by 46.32%. The purchase prices were between $28.21 and $43.65, with an estimated average price of $34.23. The stock is now traded at around $58.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 6,081,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 5512.58%. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $89.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,241,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 186.28%. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $313.36. The stock is now traded at around $421.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 282,004 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Infinera Corp (INFN)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc added to a holding in Infinera Corp by 54.33%. The purchase prices were between $6.13 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $7.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,976,811 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc added to a holding in Snap Inc by 35.15%. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $41.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,251,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Sold Out: WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc (WXIBF)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold out a holding in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $3.43 and $12.57, with an estimated average price of $9.9.

Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II (IPOB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $21.02.

Sold Out: New Pacific Metals Corp (NUPMF)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold out a holding in New Pacific Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $4.1 and $6.31, with an estimated average price of $4.98.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $93.57 and $136.87, with an estimated average price of $109.71.

Sold Out: Vicor Corp (VICR)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold out a holding in Vicor Corp. The sale prices were between $76.77 and $95.3, with an estimated average price of $84.07.



