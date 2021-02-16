Soleus Capital Management, L.P. Buys Galecto Inc, Exelixis Inc, ESSA Pharma Inc, Sells OraSure Technologies Inc, Quidel Corp, Immunomedics Inc

Investment company Soleus Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Galecto Inc, Exelixis Inc, ESSA Pharma Inc, DarioHealth Corp, Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp, sells OraSure Technologies Inc, Quidel Corp, Immunomedics Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Compass Pathways PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soleus Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Soleus Capital Management, L.P. owns 59 stocks with a total value of $598 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSgA SPDR Biotech (XBI) - 2,825,000 shares, 66.47% of the total portfolio. ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX) - 2,375,681 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.03% IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE) - 1,597,279 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26% Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) - 742,085 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.64% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) - 558,117 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.56%

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Galecto Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.51 and $16.84, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $12.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 649,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Exelixis Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.39 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $20.88. The stock is now traded at around $21.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 390,847 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in DarioHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $12.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 401,606 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.76. The stock is now traded at around $11.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 416,551 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $15.35, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $16.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 281,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.41 and $37.64, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $67.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 66,921 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in ESSA Pharma Inc by 30.03%. The purchase prices were between $5.47 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $7.04. The stock is now traded at around $24.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 2,375,681 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc by 45.64%. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $13.09. The stock is now traded at around $19.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 742,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 598.51%. The purchase prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $50.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 64,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in iRadimed Corp by 52.96%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $25, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $24.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 303,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Misonix Inc by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $11.35 and $14.8, with an estimated average price of $12.64. The stock is now traded at around $18.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 301,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Surmodics Inc by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $35.18 and $43.52, with an estimated average price of $39.38. The stock is now traded at around $51.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 92,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in OraSure Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $15.94, with an estimated average price of $13.13.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $174.44 and $283.45, with an estimated average price of $222.2.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $178.74, with an estimated average price of $148.28.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $42.19 and $51.5, with an estimated average price of $46.89.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Zynex Inc. The sale prices were between $12.81 and $19.73, with an estimated average price of $14.25.