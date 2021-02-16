American Financial Advisors, LLC Buys ARK Innovation ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, ISHARES TRUST, BioSig Technologies Inc

Investment company American Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Innovation ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, SSgA SPDR Homebuilders, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, ISHARES TRUST, BioSig Technologies Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Nabriva Therapeutics PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, American Financial Advisors, LLC owns 119 stocks with a total value of $680 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ARKK, ANGL, SCHP, XHB, ABBV, ARKG, VOOG, T, NFLX, ARKW, DVY, FVD, OEF, XLU,

ARKK, ANGL, SCHP, XHB, ABBV, ARKG, VOOG, T, NFLX, ARKW, DVY, FVD, OEF, XLU, Added Positions: VIGI, EMB, QQQ, FTCS, BNDX, DNP, VWO, IVW, DAL, XBI, MPW, IJS, LMBS, SPY, XLRE, XMMO, VIG, AMZN, AAPL, VGLT, XAR, KO, AMRS, NLY, XLK, XLI, BA, HD, SBUX, FBT, DDOG, MSFT, JNJ, SCHB, SCHD, RCL, GOOGL, VZ, CSCO, DIS, XLF, ET, FB, CIK,

VIGI, EMB, QQQ, FTCS, BNDX, DNP, VWO, IVW, DAL, XBI, MPW, IJS, LMBS, SPY, XLRE, XMMO, VIG, AMZN, AAPL, VGLT, XAR, KO, AMRS, NLY, XLK, XLI, BA, HD, SBUX, FBT, DDOG, MSFT, JNJ, SCHB, SCHD, RCL, GOOGL, VZ, CSCO, DIS, XLF, ET, FB, CIK, Reduced Positions: FTSL, BRK.B, SCHF, FEMS, IWB, DGS, FEM, FPE, WELL, TIP, EFA, XSLV, MBB, XLV, HYLS, IEF, EFV, RWR, FTSM, EEMV, VNQ, TSLA, HYG, DSL, IWM, VTI, IGSB, INTC, RYT, GE, SCHA, AMRN, RWO, REZ, FFC, IXUS, IWN, IWD, IEMG,

FTSL, BRK.B, SCHF, FEMS, IWB, DGS, FEM, FPE, WELL, TIP, EFA, XSLV, MBB, XLV, HYLS, IEF, EFV, RWR, FTSM, EEMV, VNQ, TSLA, HYG, DSL, IWM, VTI, IGSB, INTC, RYT, GE, SCHA, AMRN, RWO, REZ, FFC, IXUS, IWN, IWD, IEMG, Sold Out: IFGL, BSGM, NBRV,

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 177,013 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84% Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 166,210 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 171,308 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 194,891 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 112,040 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $155.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 17,560 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.19 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $30.59. The stock is now traded at around $32.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 39,769 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Homebuilders. The purchase prices were between $51.98 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $56.62. The stock is now traded at around $63.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,884 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $104.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,893 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $202.29 and $230.08, with an estimated average price of $219.08. The stock is now traded at around $241.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,034 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 296.74%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 55,214 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 101.53%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $93.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 110.69%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $392.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,557 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 84.49%. The purchase prices were between $67.23 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $72.57. The stock is now traded at around $87.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amyris Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.89 and $6.57, with an estimated average price of $3.2. The stock is now traded at around $14.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $22.76 and $27.32, with an estimated average price of $25.51.

American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BioSig Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $2.99 and $5.79, with an estimated average price of $4.39.

American Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nabriva Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $2.37 and $6.1, with an estimated average price of $4.32.