LH Capital Markets, LLC Buys E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Skillz Inc, RMG Acquisition Corp II, Sells Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Churchill Capital Corp III

Investment company LH Capital Markets, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Skillz Inc, RMG Acquisition Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp V, Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp, sells Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp, Churchill Capital Corp IV, Churchill Capital Corp III, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LH Capital Markets, LLC. As of 2020Q4, LH Capital Markets, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ETWO, SKLZ, RMGBU, CCV.U, ACND, MRACU, FTOC, SPFR.U, GHVIU, CND.U, IPOD, HAACU, RBAC, NEBCU, RTP, CFII, DGNS, GRSV, SMMC, IPOE, IPOF, STIC, OPEN, MPLN,
- Added Positions: TREB,
- Reduced Positions: CCIV, GSAH, WPF, PSTH, CCX, CCX, JWS, UWMC,
- Sold Out: FEAC, CCXX, VSPRU, RTP.U, CZR, BFT.U, FCACU, TWCTU, QELLU, FTOCU, BABA, JD, IPOB, QQQ, LEAP.U, DGNR.U, GMHI,
For the details of LH Capital Markets, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lh+capital+markets%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LH Capital Markets, LLC
- E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) - 1,850,000 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Skillz Inc (SKLZ) - 900,000 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
- UWM Holdings Corp (UWMC) - 1,000,000 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.33%
- Trebia Acquisition Corp (TREB) - 1,200,000 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00%
- RMG Acquisition Corp II (RMGBU) - 1,000,000 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.52%. The holding were 1,850,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.02 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $39.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.44%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: RMG Acquisition Corp II (RMGBU)
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in RMG Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.42 and $11.15, with an estimated average price of $10.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.85%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp V (CCV.U)
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp V. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $12.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.51%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp (ACND)
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $11.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.38%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp (MRACU)
LH Capital Markets, LLC initiated holding in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.42 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.68. The stock is now traded at around $11.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp (FEAC)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $13.91.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp III (CCXX)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.15.Sold Out: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPRU)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $10.64.Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP.U)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $11.46.Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $44.82 and $77.06, with an estimated average price of $62.8.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT.U)
LH Capital Markets, LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $18.13, with an estimated average price of $11.93.
Here is the complete portfolio of LH Capital Markets, LLC. Also check out:
1. LH Capital Markets, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LH Capital Markets, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LH Capital Markets, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LH Capital Markets, LLC keeps buying