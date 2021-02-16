Notis-McConarty Edward Buys Boston Properties Inc, Cerner Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Sells Chubb, Chevron Corp, Walmart Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Notis-McConarty Edward (Current Portfolio) buys Boston Properties Inc, Cerner Corp, EOG Resources Inc, sells Chubb, Chevron Corp, Walmart Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Notis-McConarty Edward. As of 2020Q4, Notis-McConarty Edward owns 93 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 102,392 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.23% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 27,747 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 81,811 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 49,818 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,400 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43%

Notis-McConarty Edward initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $63.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,177 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Notis-McConarty Edward initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $74.13. The stock is now traded at around $72.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Notis-McConarty Edward added to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 99.14%. The purchase prices were between $71.15 and $105.32, with an estimated average price of $89.43. The stock is now traded at around $92.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,762 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Notis-McConarty Edward sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.91.

Notis-McConarty Edward sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73.

Notis-McConarty Edward sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $16.04 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.67.