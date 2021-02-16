EJF Capital LLC Buys First BanCorp, Brighthouse Financial Inc, Popular Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, iStar Inc, Citigroup Inc

Arlington, VA, based Investment company EJF Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First BanCorp, Brighthouse Financial Inc, Popular Inc, Cathay General Bancorp, New Providence Acquisition Corp, sells JPMorgan Chase, iStar Inc, Citigroup Inc, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EJF Capital LLC. As of 2020Q4, EJF Capital LLC owns 164 stocks with a total value of $819 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FBP, BPOP, CATY, NPA, CFII, NGA, LNC, SSPK, CCX, CCX, HOPE, THBR, LOB, FIII, EWBC, ETWO, BHLB, EQBK, HTBI, PNFP, CBTX, QCRH, CIT, TRMK, TOWN, HAFC, CMA, PFBC, NBHC, USB, SBNY, IBCP, AMCI, FMBH, DAL, HIGA, TSIAU, MAAC, CCIV, DCRB, FUNC, AVAN, DBDRU, FTOC, TOL, RCHG, ETAC, AAL, ACIC, SVAC, APSG,

FBP, BPOP, CATY, NPA, CFII, NGA, LNC, SSPK, CCX, CCX, HOPE, THBR, LOB, FIII, EWBC, ETWO, BHLB, EQBK, HTBI, PNFP, CBTX, QCRH, CIT, TRMK, TOWN, HAFC, CMA, PFBC, NBHC, USB, SBNY, IBCP, AMCI, FMBH, DAL, HIGA, TSIAU, MAAC, CCIV, DCRB, FUNC, AVAN, DBDRU, FTOC, TOL, RCHG, ETAC, AAL, ACIC, SVAC, APSG, Added Positions: BHF, PFHD, SHYF, BOKF, MCB, BYFC, GS, BANR, FCNCA, OCFC, FBMS, PGC, OPRT, ISBC, STXB, ALTA, EBSB, BUSE, EPD, NCNO, PFC, ISTR, SFST, PACW, HTH, T, BSIG, FITB, ENBL,

BHF, PFHD, SHYF, BOKF, MCB, BYFC, GS, BANR, FCNCA, OCFC, FBMS, PGC, OPRT, ISBC, STXB, ALTA, EBSB, BUSE, EPD, NCNO, PFC, ISTR, SFST, PACW, HTH, T, BSIG, FITB, ENBL, Reduced Positions: STAR, C, BAC, RKT, FBC, NMRK, SPG, SI, COF, EQH, RF, NYMT, BWB, MVBF, SNV, AMBC, WSBC, NMIH, CFG, WSFS, PPBI, MTG, FBNC, WTFC, EFSC, ABCB, SBFG, FBK, UCBI, CNOB, OMF, LEVL, DKNG, TMHC, NXRT, FFBC, CCB, IBTX, BXMT, EOG, SMBK,

STAR, C, BAC, RKT, FBC, NMRK, SPG, SI, COF, EQH, RF, NYMT, BWB, MVBF, SNV, AMBC, WSBC, NMIH, CFG, WSFS, PPBI, MTG, FBNC, WTFC, EFSC, ABCB, SBFG, FBK, UCBI, CNOB, OMF, LEVL, DKNG, TMHC, NXRT, FFBC, CCB, IBTX, BXMT, EOG, SMBK, Sold Out: JPM, KRE, KBE, WFC, MS, MAR, H, PNC, VOYA, XLF, NRZ, HLT, KCAC, MITT, ATH, FHN, SABR, VNO, HBAN, KEY, BXP, TFC, TIG, UMPQ, IMAX, FNB, ALLY, SCHW, SLG, FSFG, VBTX, AGO, MPB, FCRD, ET, EFC, RBB, FSK, USDP, BRG, THFF, GM, CCR, BY, FTOCU,

For the details of EJF Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ejf+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) - 1,414,960 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 235.37% First BanCorp (FBP) - 4,159,747 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. New Position Ambac Financial Group Inc (AMBC) - 1,659,896 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.94% Popular Inc (BPOP) - 384,650 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. New Position Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) - 641,781 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. New Position

EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in First BanCorp. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $7.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 4,159,747 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $56.68, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $62.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 384,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in Cathay General Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $37.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 641,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in New Providence Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $20.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 1,274,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $11.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 1,435,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $12.23. The stock is now traded at around $23.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 866,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc by 235.37%. The purchase prices were between $28.69 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 1,414,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in Professional Holding Corp by 62.24%. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $15.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 888,224 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in The Shyft Group Inc by 42.12%. The purchase prices were between $19.28 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 534,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in BOK Financial Corp by 251.29%. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $72.8, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $84.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 70,258 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp by 33.09%. The purchase prices were between $27 and $37.7, with an estimated average price of $32.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 362,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in Broadway Financial Corp by 720.80%. The purchase prices were between $1.61 and $1.94, with an estimated average price of $1.74. The stock is now traded at around $2.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,641,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01.

EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $36.94 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $46.03.

EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $30.33 and $41.82, with an estimated average price of $36.94.

EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93.

EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54.

EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.55.