EJF Capital LLC Buys First BanCorp, Brighthouse Financial Inc, Popular Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, iStar Inc, Citigroup Inc

Arlington, VA, based Investment company EJF Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First BanCorp, Brighthouse Financial Inc, Popular Inc, Cathay General Bancorp, New Providence Acquisition Corp, sells JPMorgan Chase, iStar Inc, Citigroup Inc, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EJF Capital LLC. As of 2020Q4, EJF Capital LLC owns 164 stocks with a total value of $819 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FBP, BPOP, CATY, NPA, CFII, NGA, LNC, SSPK, CCX, CCX, HOPE, THBR, LOB, FIII, EWBC, ETWO, BHLB, EQBK, HTBI, PNFP, CBTX, QCRH, CIT, TRMK, TOWN, HAFC, CMA, PFBC, NBHC, USB, SBNY, IBCP, AMCI, FMBH, DAL, HIGA, TSIAU, MAAC, CCIV, DCRB, FUNC, AVAN, DBDRU, FTOC, TOL, RCHG, ETAC, AAL, ACIC, SVAC, APSG,
- Added Positions: BHF, PFHD, SHYF, BOKF, MCB, BYFC, GS, BANR, FCNCA, OCFC, FBMS, PGC, OPRT, ISBC, STXB, ALTA, EBSB, BUSE, EPD, NCNO, PFC, ISTR, SFST, PACW, HTH, T, BSIG, FITB, ENBL,
- Reduced Positions: STAR, C, BAC, RKT, FBC, NMRK, SPG, SI, COF, EQH, RF, NYMT, BWB, MVBF, SNV, AMBC, WSBC, NMIH, CFG, WSFS, PPBI, MTG, FBNC, WTFC, EFSC, ABCB, SBFG, FBK, UCBI, CNOB, OMF, LEVL, DKNG, TMHC, NXRT, FFBC, CCB, IBTX, BXMT, EOG, SMBK,
- Sold Out: JPM, KRE, KBE, WFC, MS, MAR, H, PNC, VOYA, XLF, NRZ, HLT, KCAC, MITT, ATH, FHN, SABR, VNO, HBAN, KEY, BXP, TFC, TIG, UMPQ, IMAX, FNB, ALLY, SCHW, SLG, FSFG, VBTX, AGO, MPB, FCRD, ET, EFC, RBB, FSK, USDP, BRG, THFF, GM, CCR, BY, FTOCU,
These are the top 5 holdings of EJF Capital LLC
- Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) - 1,414,960 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 235.37%
- First BanCorp (FBP) - 4,159,747 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ambac Financial Group Inc (AMBC) - 1,659,896 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.94%
- Popular Inc (BPOP) - 384,650 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) - 641,781 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in First BanCorp. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $7.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 4,159,747 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Popular Inc (BPOP)
EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in Popular Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $56.68, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $62.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 384,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)
EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in Cathay General Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $37.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 641,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: New Providence Acquisition Corp (NPA)
EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in New Providence Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $20.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 1,274,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CF Finance Acquisition Corp II (CFII)
EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $11.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 1,435,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp (NGA)
EJF Capital LLC initiated holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $12.23. The stock is now traded at around $23.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 866,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)
EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc by 235.37%. The purchase prices were between $28.69 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 1,414,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Professional Holding Corp (PFHD)
EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in Professional Holding Corp by 62.24%. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $15.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 888,224 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF)
EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in The Shyft Group Inc by 42.12%. The purchase prices were between $19.28 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 534,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BOK Financial Corp (BOKF)
EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in BOK Financial Corp by 251.29%. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $72.8, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $84.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 70,258 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB)
EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp by 33.09%. The purchase prices were between $27 and $37.7, with an estimated average price of $32.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 362,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Broadway Financial Corp (BYFC)
EJF Capital LLC added to a holding in Broadway Financial Corp by 720.80%. The purchase prices were between $1.61 and $1.94, with an estimated average price of $1.74. The stock is now traded at around $2.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,641,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $36.94 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $46.03.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $30.33 and $41.82, with an estimated average price of $36.94.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54.Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
EJF Capital LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.55.
