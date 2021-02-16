683 Capital Management, LLC Buys FirstEnergy Corp, Enova International Inc, PROG Holdings Inc, Sells Cardlytics Inc, PG&E Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp

New York, NY, based Investment company 683 Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FirstEnergy Corp, Enova International Inc, PROG Holdings Inc, SmileDirectClub Inc, ANGI Homeservices Inc, sells Cardlytics Inc, PG&E Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, On Deck Capital Inc, CM Life Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 683 Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, 683 Capital Management, LLC owns 171 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Carvana Co (CVNA) - 675,000 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10% General Motors Co (GM) - 3,700,000 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 210,000 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. QuantumScape Corp (QS) - 1,262,400 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 3,416,488 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.77%

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.29 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $51.64. The stock is now traded at around $51.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 391,239 shares as of 2020-12-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SmileDirectClub Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.9 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $11.32. The stock is now traded at around $12.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,469,786 shares as of 2020-12-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SQZ Biotechnologies Co. The purchase prices were between $13.25 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $25.52. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 466,176 shares as of 2020-12-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.88, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $12.009900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Concord Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 248,716 shares as of 2020-12-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 52.77%. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $31.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 3,416,488 shares as of 2020-12-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Enova International Inc by 43.86%. The purchase prices were between $15.35 and $25.88, with an estimated average price of $20.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 3,049,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ANGI Homeservices Inc by 97.88%. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $11.59. The stock is now traded at around $15.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,275,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 87.42%. The purchase prices were between $11.94 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $14.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,821,149 shares as of 2020-12-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC by 51.41%. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $17.6, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,036,322 shares as of 2020-12-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in At Home Group Inc by 48.69%. The purchase prices were between $13.33 and $22.72, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 610,793 shares as of 2020-12-31.

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in On Deck Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $1.69 and $1.89, with an estimated average price of $1.78.

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $10.23 and $12.57, with an estimated average price of $10.78.

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $66.87 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $73.91.

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

683 Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $34.61 and $123.66, with an estimated average price of $68.13.