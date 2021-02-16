Broderick Brian C Buys Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, Nike Inc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Sells Denali Therapeutics Inc, Chubb, Union Pacific Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Broderick Brian C (Current Portfolio) buys Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, Nike Inc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Ingersoll Rand Inc, sells Denali Therapeutics Inc, Chubb, Union Pacific Corp, VF Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Broderick Brian C. As of 2020Q4, Broderick Brian C owns 72 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RDSMY, IR,
- Added Positions: IRWD, TJX, NKE, BDX, UNH, FISV, DIS, ADP, XYL, AMZN, UL, CHD,
- Reduced Positions: DNLI, CB, UNP, AAPL, INTC, DHR, CVX, CSCO, XOM, ROK, NVDA, NEE, CNI, DE, GE, IPGP, PBA, DOW, KO, NVO, TT, IBM,
- Sold Out: VFC, KMB, CAT, JPM, ES, VZ, COP, EMR,
For the details of Broderick Brian C's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/broderick+brian+c/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 152,315 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 40,146 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 63,800 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,138 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
- Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 103,325 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
Broderick Brian C initiated holding in Koninklijke DSM NV. The purchase prices were between $40.05 and $44.13, with an estimated average price of $41.95. The stock is now traded at around $45.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,306 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)
Broderick Brian C initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.94 and $46.03, with an estimated average price of $41.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,435 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)
Broderick Brian C added to a holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc by 53.87%. The purchase prices were between $9.05 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 157,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Broderick Brian C added to a holding in Nike Inc by 36.32%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $141.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,423 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $67.2 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $80.04.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $169.94.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $82.92 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $89.1.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39.
Here is the complete portfolio of Broderick Brian C.
