>
insider
insider
Articles 

Broderick Brian C Buys Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, Nike Inc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Sells Denali Therapeutics Inc, Chubb, Union Pacific Corp

February 16, 2021 | About: IRWD +0.3% NKE -0.29% RDSMY +2.22% IR -0.8% VFC +1.72% KMB -1.43% CAT +2.22% JPM +2.41% ES -1.5% VZ -0.09%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Broderick Brian C (Current Portfolio) buys Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, Nike Inc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Ingersoll Rand Inc, sells Denali Therapeutics Inc, Chubb, Union Pacific Corp, VF Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Broderick Brian C. As of 2020Q4, Broderick Brian C owns 72 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Broderick Brian C's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/broderick+brian+c/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Broderick Brian C
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 152,315 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 40,146 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  3. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 63,800 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,138 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
  5. Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 103,325 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
New Purchase: Koninklijke DSM NV (RDSMY)

Broderick Brian C initiated holding in Koninklijke DSM NV. The purchase prices were between $40.05 and $44.13, with an estimated average price of $41.95. The stock is now traded at around $45.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,306 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Broderick Brian C initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.94 and $46.03, with an estimated average price of $41.47. The stock is now traded at around $43.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,435 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)

Broderick Brian C added to a holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc by 53.87%. The purchase prices were between $9.05 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 157,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Broderick Brian C added to a holding in Nike Inc by 36.32%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $141.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,423 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $67.2 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $80.04.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.59 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $139.89.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $169.94.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $82.92 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $89.1.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Broderick Brian C.

