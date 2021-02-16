>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, GLOBAL X FDS, Tesla Inc, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

February 16, 2021 | About: FCX +5.35% FINX +0.69% TSLA -2.44% IPO -0.99% USFR +0% TAN -2.37% SPY -0.09% EBAY -0.23% REGN -1.01% WPM -2.59% CHGG -1.33%

Investment company Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, GLOBAL X FDS, Tesla Inc, Renaissance IPO ETF, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, sells ARK Innovation ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, eBay Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legend Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 27 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legend Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legend+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Legend Financial Advisors, Inc.
  1. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 160,436 shares, 17.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.2%
  2. BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,089,406 shares, 17.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.12%
  3. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 203,336 shares, 16.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.48%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 56,210 shares, 15.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.9%
  5. iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 35,994 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.52%
New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 25,189 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (FINX)

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $36.34 and $46.99, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $52.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 12,326 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $796.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 567 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $69.79, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,058 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,195 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.59 and $104, with an estimated average price of $80.67. The stock is now traded at around $118.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,873 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.

Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35.

Sold Out: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $44.57.

Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $66.09 and $93.89, with an estimated average price of $79.53.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $123.53 and $160.76, with an estimated average price of $142.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Legend Financial Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Legend Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Legend Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legend Financial Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)