Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, GLOBAL X FDS, Tesla Inc, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Investment company Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, GLOBAL X FDS, Tesla Inc, Renaissance IPO ETF, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, sells ARK Innovation ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, eBay Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legend Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 27 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FCX, FINX, TSLA, IPO, USFR, TAN,
- Added Positions: FNV, LOGI, HOLX, UFPI,
- Reduced Positions: ARKK, SOXX, QQQ, ARKG, PALL, IAU, VUG, ANGL, NFLX, SCHG, AAPL, AMZN, BRK.B, COOP,
- Sold Out: SPY, EBAY, REGN, WPM, CHGG, VTWO, IEFA,
For the details of Legend Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legend+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Legend Financial Advisors, Inc.
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 160,436 shares, 17.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.2%
- BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,089,406 shares, 17.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.12%
- ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 203,336 shares, 16.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.48%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 56,210 shares, 15.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.9%
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 35,994 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.52%
Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 25,189 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (FINX)
Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $36.34 and $46.99, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $52.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 12,326 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $796.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 567 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)
Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.68 and $69.79, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,058 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)
Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,195 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.59 and $104, with an estimated average price of $80.67. The stock is now traded at around $118.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,873 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.03.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35.Sold Out: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)
Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $44.57.Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $66.09 and $93.89, with an estimated average price of $79.53.Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $123.53 and $160.76, with an estimated average price of $142.02.
