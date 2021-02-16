Farr Miller & Washington Llc Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Physicians Realty Trust, Dominion Energy Inc, Sells Washington REIT, Brandywine Realty Trust, Cisco Systems Inc

Investment company Farr Miller & Washington Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Physicians Realty Trust, Dominion Energy Inc, Casey's General Stores Inc, Amdocs, sells Washington REIT, Brandywine Realty Trust, Cisco Systems Inc, McCormick Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farr Miller & Washington Llc. As of 2020Q4, Farr Miller & Washington Llc owns 176 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DOC, CASY, BFFAF, STZ, HALO, IDXX, DVY, KKR, LIN, MU, SMAWF, VTRS,

DOC, CASY, BFFAF, STZ, HALO, IDXX, DVY, KKR, LIN, MU, SMAWF, VTRS, Added Positions: CVS, IVW, D, DOX, RTX, UNP, VO, IEFA, INTC, UPS, IBM, IVE, IJR, IJH, MRK, QQQ, NSC, OTIS, PFE, VZ, VCSH, SYY, TRMB, USB, ULTA, ILMN, ANSS, EPAM, GD, BMY, TMO, CMA, TSCO, CMCSA, CVX, CAT, AVGO, UNH, BSV, BA, BIO, VTI, WAT, WY, WLTW, TGT, IVV, DUK, EFX, FDS, IT, MORN, MKL, KEY, J, GNTX, ABBV, GMED, HD, HBAN, IEX,

CVS, IVW, D, DOX, RTX, UNP, VO, IEFA, INTC, UPS, IBM, IVE, IJR, IJH, MRK, QQQ, NSC, OTIS, PFE, VZ, VCSH, SYY, TRMB, USB, ULTA, ILMN, ANSS, EPAM, GD, BMY, TMO, CMA, TSCO, CMCSA, CVX, CAT, AVGO, UNH, BSV, BA, BIO, VTI, WAT, WY, WLTW, TGT, IVV, DUK, EFX, FDS, IT, MORN, MKL, KEY, J, GNTX, ABBV, GMED, HD, HBAN, IEX, Reduced Positions: CSCO, GOOG, CL, FB, FDX, MKC, T, DHR, DIS, CHD, URI, GLD, SPY, ROST, TIP, SPR, KO, NEE, MAR, JPM, HON, VUG, BIV, V, BABA,

CSCO, GOOG, CL, FB, FDX, MKC, T, DHR, DIS, CHD, URI, GLD, SPY, ROST, TIP, SPR, KO, NEE, MAR, JPM, HON, VUG, BIV, V, BABA, Sold Out: WRE, BDN, AMT, CARR, WDC, GE,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 341,359 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 377,022 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 30,287 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 306,121 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 180,723 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%

Farr Miller & Washington Llc initiated holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $17.9. The stock is now traded at around $18.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 169,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc initiated holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.83 and $193.7, with an estimated average price of $181.41. The stock is now traded at around $213.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $196.79. The stock is now traded at around $232.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc initiated holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.81 and $43.62, with an estimated average price of $36.09. The stock is now traded at around $49.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $104.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.15 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.83. The stock is now traded at around $47.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.77%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 83,343 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 456.19%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 39,673 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc added to a holding in Amdocs Ltd by 59.70%. The purchase prices were between $54.96 and $70.93, with an estimated average price of $62.86. The stock is now traded at around $78.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,379 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 146.50%. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.81. The stock is now traded at around $213.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,608 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.91%. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $223.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,917 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.66%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,431 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold out a holding in Washington REIT. The sale prices were between $17.29 and $24.63, with an estimated average price of $21.42.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold out a holding in Brandywine Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $8.61 and $12.27, with an estimated average price of $10.75.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $35.96 and $55.39, with an estimated average price of $44.04.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.29.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03.