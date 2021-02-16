DAFNA Capital Management LLC Buys Galapagos NV, Cassava Sciences Inc, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Immunomedics Inc, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company DAFNA Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Galapagos NV, Cassava Sciences Inc, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, Kinnate Biopharma Inc, Venus Concept Inc, sells Immunomedics Inc, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DAFNA Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, DAFNA Capital Management LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $330 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SAVA, KNTE, VERO, MORF, FSDC, SCYX, RVMD, PAND, GNFT, ATHA,
- Added Positions: GLPG, DRNA, HOOK, SAGE, MREO, NTUS, APLS, KRTX, TBIO, NBIX, CARA, ARNA, MEIP, AERI, VKTX,
- Reduced Positions: FATE, BEAT, BPMC, MRSN, CNST, ISEE, SNDX, OTIC, IBB, AGTC, ASND, KURA, LRMR, RCUS, SCPH, KDMN, STRO, ALPN, STIM, ARAY, NXTC, AFMD, BHVN, ALEC, ETNB, LCTX,
- Sold Out: IMMU, ARCT, KALV, BCRX, SPPI, SPRO, AKBA, SIOX, ARDX, DMAC, CHMA, ASMB, GMDA, ZYME, ASLN, CRDF,
These are the top 5 holdings of DAFNA Capital Management LLC
- Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) - 13,680,554 shares, 21.10% of the total portfolio.
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) - 334,360 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.74%
- Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) - 206,911 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.23%
- Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) - 181,306 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.53%
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) - 587,756 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.39%
DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $12.25, with an estimated average price of $8.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Kinnate Biopharma Inc (KNTE)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.35 and $45.25, with an estimated average price of $40.13. The stock is now traded at around $35.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 68,121 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Venus Concept Inc (VERO)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Venus Concept Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.67 and $2.63, with an estimated average price of $2.26. The stock is now traded at around $3.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Morphic Holding Inc (MORF)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Morphic Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.66 and $34.55, with an estimated average price of $29.58. The stock is now traded at around $36.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 61,467 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: FS Development Corp (FSDC)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in FS Development Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $12.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC initiated holding in SCYNEXIS Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.37 and $7.87, with an estimated average price of $5.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Galapagos NV (GLPG)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Galapagos NV by 81.13%. The purchase prices were between $96.85 and $148.25, with an estimated average price of $121.97. The stock is now traded at around $85.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 80,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc by 29.39%. The purchase prices were between $18.08 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.08. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 587,756 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: HOOKIPA Pharma Inc (HOOK)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc by 1033.22%. The purchase prices were between $9.32 and $13.63, with an estimated average price of $10.82. The stock is now traded at around $12.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (MREO)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Mereo BioPharma Group PLC by 235.04%. The purchase prices were between $1.95 and $3.6, with an estimated average price of $2.5. The stock is now traded at around $3.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 668,148 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Natus Medical Inc (NTUS)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Natus Medical Inc by 99.48%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $19.62. The stock is now traded at around $26.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 85,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 46.12%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $57.2, with an estimated average price of $42.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 43,916 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.Sold Out: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $34.61 and $123.66, with an estimated average price of $68.13.Sold Out: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $17.22.Sold Out: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $3.37 and $8.61, with an estimated average price of $5.18.Sold Out: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $5.14, with an estimated average price of $4.11.Sold Out: Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO)
DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Spero Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $12.06 and $22.07, with an estimated average price of $15.65.
