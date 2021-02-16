GenTrust, LLC Buys ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Global X Cloud Computing ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Investment company GenTrust, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Global X Cloud Computing ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GenTrust, LLC. As of 2020Q4, GenTrust, LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JETS, CLOU, QUAL, FCX, FB, PLTR, PPT,

JETS, CLOU, QUAL, FCX, FB, PLTR, PPT, Added Positions: VCIT, VOO, EMLP,

VCIT, VOO, EMLP, Reduced Positions: QQQ, ITM, TFI, MUB, ESGD, ESGU, GDXJ, TTD, SPLV, EW,

QQQ, ITM, TFI, MUB, ESGD, ESGU, GDXJ, TTD, SPLV, EW, Sold Out: VGK, SPY, VWO, VPL, TIP, BND, AMZN, SPLG, DBX, LVGO, BABA, VCSH, VO, UBER, SHM, FTCH, WIP, TROW, GLD, AAPL, EWY, DIS, IJH, ZM, XLE, ICLN, USCI, VB, VNQ, SHV, BILL, LQD, ZUO, AGG, MDY, EMB, VTI, HYD, XLF, HEDJ, MSFT, GDX, SCHP, IWM, ACWI, VEA, ARKK, EPI, NEE, GS, GOOG, VUG, EWZ, ESGE, EWS, IYY, XLK, VXF, GOOGL, VT, BPOP, VDE, ACWX, CMF, SRLN, REGN, IVV, DSI, XLB, XLC, CE, XLI, EPP,

For the details of GenTrust, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gentrust%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 285,844 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 1,530,558 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,712,534 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 188,636 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 883,450 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio.

GenTrust, LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $23.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 272,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GenTrust, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $119.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GenTrust, LLC initiated holding in Global X Cloud Computing ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $25.72. The stock is now traded at around $29.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GenTrust, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $273.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 941 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GenTrust, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GenTrust, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

GenTrust, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $49.58 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $56.45.

GenTrust, LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.

GenTrust, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08.

GenTrust, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $67.3 and $79.59, with an estimated average price of $73.73.

GenTrust, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15.

GenTrust, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $86.86 and $88.05, with an estimated average price of $87.44.