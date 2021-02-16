Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. Buys GAN, Telenav Inc, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, Sells Vishay Precision Group Inc, BlueLinx Holdings Inc, B. Riley Financial Inc

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys GAN, Telenav Inc, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp, Culp Inc, sells Vishay Precision Group Inc, BlueLinx Holdings Inc, B. Riley Financial Inc, Rimini Street Inc, Super Micro Computer Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C.. As of 2020Q4, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. owns 27 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) - 730,076 shares, 14.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.47% BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) - 906,650 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.27% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 603,528 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07% Telenav Inc (TNAV) - 4,275,262 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.52% Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) - 523,646 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.79%

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in GAN Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $20.42, with an estimated average price of $16.77. The stock is now traded at around $30.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. initiated holding in Healthcare Services Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in Telenav Inc by 21.52%. The purchase prices were between $3.92 and $4.8, with an estimated average price of $4.52. The stock is now traded at around $4.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 4,275,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. added to a holding in Culp Inc by 32.76%. The purchase prices were between $12.31 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $14.28. The stock is now traded at around $17.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 139,523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Rimini Street Inc. The sale prices were between $3.11 and $4.94, with an estimated average price of $3.96.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Sequans Communications SA. The sale prices were between $3.26 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $4.21.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Escalade Inc. The sale prices were between $17.76 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $20.44.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold out a holding in HighPoint Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $3.05 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $9.27.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. reduced to a holding in Vishay Precision Group Inc by 48.79%. The sale prices were between $23.83 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $28.28. The stock is now traded at around $34.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.86%. Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. still held 523,646 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. reduced to a holding in BlueLinx Holdings Inc by 29.27%. The sale prices were between $21.95 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $42.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.75%. Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. still held 906,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. reduced to a holding in B. Riley Financial Inc by 30.47%. The sale prices were between $24.67 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $32.33. The stock is now traded at around $54.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.72%. Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. still held 730,076 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. reduced to a holding in Super Micro Computer Inc by 68.63%. The sale prices were between $22.25 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $28.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.78%. Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. still held 103,754 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. reduced to a holding in Sonim Technologies Inc by 74.45%. The sale prices were between $0.44 and $0.73, with an estimated average price of $0.6. The stock is now traded at around $1.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. still held 640,501 shares as of 2020-12-31.