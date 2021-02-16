Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco Buys SLM Corp, Shift4 Payments Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, Sells American Campus Communities Inc, OneMain Holdings Inc, PennyMac Financial Services Inc

Investment company Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco (Current Portfolio) buys SLM Corp, Shift4 Payments Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, Alexander & Baldwin Inc, XP Inc, sells American Campus Communities Inc, OneMain Holdings Inc, PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Realogy Holdings Corp, Lyft Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco. As of 2020Q4, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco owns 58 stocks with a total value of $374 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SLM, FOUR, RCII, XP, CATY, AER, CB, BOKF, MFA, AMP, AB, ABCB, NTB, BILL, CAI, TRTN, AJG, PAGS, SMMC, PFBC, STFC, FFG, ICE, FHI, LADR, EVER, MHLD, PIPR, MTNB,

SLM, FOUR, RCII, XP, CATY, AER, CB, BOKF, MFA, AMP, AB, ABCB, NTB, BILL, CAI, TRTN, AJG, PAGS, SMMC, PFBC, STFC, FFG, ICE, FHI, LADR, EVER, MHLD, PIPR, MTNB, Added Positions: ALEX, HIG, HOV, ARGO, TW, SBNY, DFIN, PYPL, FBC, SYF, WLFC, GS, IMH,

ALEX, HIG, HOV, ARGO, TW, SBNY, DFIN, PYPL, FBC, SYF, WLFC, GS, IMH, Reduced Positions: OMF, PFSI, RLGY, KAR, FOCS, EVTC, PNFP, WTRE, PAR, FTAI, CG, COWN, BPOP, FIBK, RNR, AXS,

OMF, PFSI, RLGY, KAR, FOCS, EVTC, PNFP, WTRE, PAR, FTAI, CG, COWN, BPOP, FIBK, RNR, AXS, Sold Out: ACC, LYFT, PJT, ESNT, TRV, LPRO, ALLY, IPOB, ACGL, HRI, ALTG, ACIW, STEP, BSIG, EVR,

SLM Corp (SLM) - 2,150,387 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. New Position Cowen Inc (COWN) - 995,608 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.53% Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) - 1,063,012 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.76% Signature Bank (SBNY) - 120,409 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.70% Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) - 342,601 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.74%

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in SLM Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.3 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.12%. The holding were 2,150,387 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.82 and $75.4, with an estimated average price of $59.98. The stock is now traded at around $81.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 131,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $39.69, with an estimated average price of $34.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 257,896 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $40.84. The stock is now traded at around $49.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 219,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in Cathay General Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $37.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 227,955 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $46.1, with an estimated average price of $35.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 153,447 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco added to a holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc by 95.76%. The purchase prices were between $11.76 and $17.18, with an estimated average price of $14.64. The stock is now traded at around $17.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 1,063,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco added to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 238.58%. The purchase prices were between $37.19 and $48.98, with an estimated average price of $43.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 226,648 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco added to a holding in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc by 155.50%. The purchase prices were between $31 and $41.46, with an estimated average price of $36.17. The stock is now traded at around $55.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 201,718 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco added to a holding in Argo Group International Holdings Ltd by 49.65%. The purchase prices were between $34.67 and $45.51, with an estimated average price of $39.99. The stock is now traded at around $44.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 276,587 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco added to a holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc by 210.41%. The purchase prices were between $54.48 and $68.37, with an estimated average price of $60.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 49,632 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco added to a holding in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc by 151.19%. The purchase prices were between $12.63 and $19.6, with an estimated average price of $15.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 159,566 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $35.8 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $39.95.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $36.53.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in PJT Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $60.96 and $78.24, with an estimated average price of $70.59.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in Essent Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.8 and $46.26, with an estimated average price of $43.32.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $128.75.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $25.58 and $34.96, with an estimated average price of $29.11.

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco reduced to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 58.56%. The sale prices were between $33.34 and $48.16, with an estimated average price of $39.6. The stock is now traded at around $53.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.03%. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco still held 244,991 shares as of 2020-12-31.