>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Atlas Principals, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Etsy Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: TEAM -1.59% BABA +1.06% JD +4.15% V -0.98% UBER -0.18% FSLY -4.47% SBUX +0.81% GOLD -2.03% APTO +1.96% GH -3.27% SNPS -0.49% QU +0%

Investment company Atlas Principals, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com Inc, Visa Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, sells Zillow Group Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Etsy Inc, Aptose Biosciences Inc, Guardant Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Principals, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Atlas Principals, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Atlas Principals, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlas+principals%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Atlas Principals, LLC
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 75,000 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio.
  2. Square Inc (SQ) - 100,000 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,000 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio.
  4. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 31,500 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio.
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 50,000 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Atlas Principals, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $270.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)

Atlas Principals, LLC initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6. The stock is now traded at around $103.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Atlas Principals, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $207.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 11,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Atlas Principals, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 46,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Atlas Principals, LLC initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.51 and $128.83, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $97.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Atlas Principals, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $106.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Atlas Principals, LLC added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 56.25%. The purchase prices were between $182.06 and $248.19, with an estimated average price of $211.77. The stock is now traded at around $248.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Atlas Principals, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.29.

Sold Out: Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO)

Atlas Principals, LLC sold out a holding in Aptose Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $4.03 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.2.

Sold Out: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Atlas Principals, LLC sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $99.96 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $115.17.

Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Atlas Principals, LLC sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $212.05 and $259.24, with an estimated average price of $230.85.

Sold Out: uniQure NV (QURE)

Atlas Principals, LLC sold out a holding in uniQure NV. The sale prices were between $35.35 and $50.67, with an estimated average price of $42.26.

Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Atlas Principals, LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.24 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Atlas Principals, LLC. Also check out:

1. Atlas Principals, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Atlas Principals, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Atlas Principals, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Atlas Principals, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)