Atlas Principals, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Etsy Inc

Investment company Atlas Principals, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com Inc, Visa Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, sells Zillow Group Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Etsy Inc, Aptose Biosciences Inc, Guardant Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Principals, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Atlas Principals, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BABA, JD, V, UBER, FSLY, SBUX, ZM, NVTA, SDGR,

BABA, JD, V, UBER, FSLY, SBUX, ZM, NVTA, SDGR, Added Positions: TEAM, SAND, TWLO, AMZN,

TEAM, SAND, TWLO, AMZN, Reduced Positions: Z, SQ, ETSY, GLD, RH, PYPL, SPOT, W,

Z, SQ, ETSY, GLD, RH, PYPL, SPOT, W, Sold Out: GOLD, APTO, GH, SNPS, QURE, PSTH, IPOC, LMND,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 75,000 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Square Inc (SQ) - 100,000 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,000 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 31,500 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 50,000 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio.

Atlas Principals, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $270.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Principals, LLC initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6. The stock is now traded at around $103.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Principals, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $207.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 11,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Principals, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 46,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Principals, LLC initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.51 and $128.83, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $97.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Principals, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $106.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Principals, LLC added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 56.25%. The purchase prices were between $182.06 and $248.19, with an estimated average price of $211.77. The stock is now traded at around $248.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Principals, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.29.

Atlas Principals, LLC sold out a holding in Aptose Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $4.03 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.2.

Atlas Principals, LLC sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $99.96 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $115.17.

Atlas Principals, LLC sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $212.05 and $259.24, with an estimated average price of $230.85.

Atlas Principals, LLC sold out a holding in uniQure NV. The sale prices were between $35.35 and $50.67, with an estimated average price of $42.26.

Atlas Principals, LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.24 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.14.