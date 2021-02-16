>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Provenire Capital, LLC Buys Adobe Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Pegasystems Inc, Sells GoDaddy Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Microsoft Corp

February 16, 2021 | About: NOW -0.94% PEGA -0.48% LPSN -3.25% V -0.98% ADBE +0.56% DOCU +0.53% ACLS +1.74% ACCD +1.88% ZG +0.42% FIVN +0.45% GDDY -0.86% A -0.02%

Investment company Provenire Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Pegasystems Inc, LivePerson Inc, DocuSign Inc, sells GoDaddy Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, WNS (Holdings) during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Provenire Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Provenire Capital, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $56 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Provenire Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/provenire+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Provenire Capital, LLC
  1. Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 30,627 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 169.60%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,926 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.76%
  3. LivePerson Inc (LPSN) - 58,349 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 173.69%
  4. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 6,235 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 483.80%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 6,765 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Provenire Capital, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $501.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.09%. The holding were 6,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Provenire Capital, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66. The stock is now traded at around $264.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 8,248 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)

Provenire Capital, LLC initiated holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.94 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 45,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Accolade Inc (ACCD)

Provenire Capital, LLC initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.26 and $59.72, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 22,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Provenire Capital, LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.33 and $146.69, with an estimated average price of $112.83. The stock is now traded at around $203.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 7,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Provenire Capital, LLC initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $186.65, with an estimated average price of $152.4. The stock is now traded at around $182.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 4,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Provenire Capital, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 483.80%. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36. The stock is now traded at around $585.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 6,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)

Provenire Capital, LLC added to a holding in Pegasystems Inc by 169.60%. The purchase prices were between $113.4 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $127.63. The stock is now traded at around $146.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 30,627 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: LivePerson Inc (LPSN)

Provenire Capital, LLC added to a holding in LivePerson Inc by 173.69%. The purchase prices were between $50.23 and $67.85, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $69.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 58,349 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Provenire Capital, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 91.17%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $207.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 9,138 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Provenire Capital, LLC sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.18 and $88, with an estimated average price of $78.54.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Provenire Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.57.

Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Provenire Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18.

Sold Out: CGI Inc (GIB)

Provenire Capital, LLC sold out a holding in CGI Inc. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $80.12, with an estimated average price of $71.29.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Provenire Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Provenire Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $186.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of Provenire Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Provenire Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Provenire Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Provenire Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Provenire Capital, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)