Provenire Capital, LLC Buys Adobe Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Pegasystems Inc, Sells GoDaddy Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Microsoft Corp

Investment company Provenire Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Pegasystems Inc, LivePerson Inc, DocuSign Inc, sells GoDaddy Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, WNS (Holdings) during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Provenire Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Provenire Capital, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $56 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ADBE, DOCU, ACLS, ACCD, ZG, FIVN, TWLO,

ADBE, DOCU, ACLS, ACCD, ZG, FIVN, TWLO, Added Positions: NOW, PEGA, LPSN, V, MTSI,

NOW, PEGA, LPSN, V, MTSI, Reduced Positions: MSFT, GOOGL, WNS, QTWO, AMZN, RNG, FB, NICE, ZNGA, ADI, FARO, CHGG, FISV, VG, IAC, PAYC, SLAB,

MSFT, GOOGL, WNS, QTWO, AMZN, RNG, FB, NICE, ZNGA, ADI, FARO, CHGG, FISV, VG, IAC, PAYC, SLAB, Sold Out: GDDY, AKAM, AVGO, GIB, AMAT, GPN, AAPL, TWOU, AMT, STMP, EAT, CCI, VRSN, CONE, POWI, EXPD, MRTN, SNE,

For the details of Provenire Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/provenire+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 30,627 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 169.60% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,926 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.76% LivePerson Inc (LPSN) - 58,349 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 173.69% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 6,235 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 483.80% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 6,765 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. New Position

Provenire Capital, LLC initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.85. The stock is now traded at around $501.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.09%. The holding were 6,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Provenire Capital, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66. The stock is now traded at around $264.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 8,248 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Provenire Capital, LLC initiated holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.94 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 45,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Provenire Capital, LLC initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.26 and $59.72, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 22,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Provenire Capital, LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.33 and $146.69, with an estimated average price of $112.83. The stock is now traded at around $203.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 7,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Provenire Capital, LLC initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $186.65, with an estimated average price of $152.4. The stock is now traded at around $182.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 4,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Provenire Capital, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 483.80%. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36. The stock is now traded at around $585.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 6,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Provenire Capital, LLC added to a holding in Pegasystems Inc by 169.60%. The purchase prices were between $113.4 and $139.82, with an estimated average price of $127.63. The stock is now traded at around $146.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 30,627 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Provenire Capital, LLC added to a holding in LivePerson Inc by 173.69%. The purchase prices were between $50.23 and $67.85, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $69.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 58,349 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Provenire Capital, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 91.17%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $207.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 9,138 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Provenire Capital, LLC sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.18 and $88, with an estimated average price of $78.54.

Provenire Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.57.

Provenire Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18.

Provenire Capital, LLC sold out a holding in CGI Inc. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $80.12, with an estimated average price of $71.29.

Provenire Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13.

Provenire Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $186.6.