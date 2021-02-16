Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys Peridot Acquisition Corp, RealPage Inc, Front Yard Residential Corp, Sells Immunomedics Inc, Rosetta Stone Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III

Investment company Beryl Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Peridot Acquisition Corp, RealPage Inc, Front Yard Residential Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp, sells Immunomedics Inc, Rosetta Stone Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III, Vivint Solar Inc, Jaws Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beryl Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Beryl Capital Management LLC owns 151 stocks with a total value of $455 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Beryl Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beryl+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Peridot Acquisition Corp (PDAC) - 1,281,060 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. New Position RealPage Inc (RP) - 140,622 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI) - 756,809 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II (FAII) - 1,076,748 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. New Position Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp (DCRBU) - 865,000 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. New Position

Beryl Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $13.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 1,281,060 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beryl Capital Management LLC initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.62 and $87.68, with an estimated average price of $65.65. The stock is now traded at around $86.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 140,622 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beryl Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Front Yard Residential Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.24 and $16.47, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $16.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 756,809 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beryl Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.94, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $12.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 1,076,748 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beryl Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $17.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 865,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beryl Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Spartan Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.58. The stock is now traded at around $14.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 835,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beryl Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp by 470.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $11.36, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $11.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 595,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beryl Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp by 365.37%. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 333,922 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beryl Capital Management LLC added to a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc by 285.53%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 231,318 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beryl Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp by 328.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $10.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 213,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beryl Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Holicity Inc by 135.65%. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 235,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beryl Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp by 52.56%. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.81, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 334,748 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Beryl Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Beryl Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Rosetta Stone Inc. The sale prices were between $29.88 and $29.99, with an estimated average price of $29.94.

Beryl Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $11.1.

Beryl Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $34.28.

Beryl Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Delphi Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $17.02.

Beryl Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Hudson Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.62 and $7.7, with an estimated average price of $7.67.