Articles 

Schf (gpe), Llc Buys AvalonBay Communities Inc, Airbnb Inc, Intuit Inc, Sells Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Microsoft Corp

February 16, 2021 | About: AVB -0.53% ABNB -1.33% INTU +2% EQR -0.44% SIX +0.48% MSFT -0.53%

Investment company Schf (gpe), Llc (Current Portfolio) buys AvalonBay Communities Inc, Airbnb Inc, Intuit Inc, Equity Residential, sells Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schf (gpe), Llc. As of 2020Q4, Schf (gpe), Llc owns 13 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCHF (GPE), LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/schf+%28gpe%29%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SCHF (GPE), LLC
  1. Unity Software Inc (U) - 5,019,340 shares, 40.98% of the total portfolio.
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,479,600 shares, 24.69% of the total portfolio.
  3. AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 492,015 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 537,086 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Covetrus Inc (CVET) - 2,688,358 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $174.12, with an estimated average price of $159.06. The stock is now traded at around $178.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 492,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $209.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 537,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.49. The stock is now traded at around $422.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 139,052 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Equity Residential (EQR)

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $63.37, with an estimated average price of $56.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 541,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $19.22 and $34.31, with an estimated average price of $27.52.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of SCHF (GPE), LLC. Also check out:

1. SCHF (GPE), LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SCHF (GPE), LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCHF (GPE), LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCHF (GPE), LLC keeps buying

