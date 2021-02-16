Schf (gpe), Llc Buys AvalonBay Communities Inc, Airbnb Inc, Intuit Inc, Sells Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Microsoft Corp

Investment company Schf (gpe), Llc (Current Portfolio) buys AvalonBay Communities Inc, Airbnb Inc, Intuit Inc, Equity Residential, sells Six Flags Entertainment Corp, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schf (gpe), Llc. As of 2020Q4, Schf (gpe), Llc owns 13 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Unity Software Inc (U) - 5,019,340 shares, 40.98% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,479,600 shares, 24.69% of the total portfolio. AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 492,015 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 537,086 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. New Position Covetrus Inc (CVET) - 2,688,358 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio.

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $174.12, with an estimated average price of $159.06. The stock is now traded at around $178.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 492,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $209.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 537,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.49. The stock is now traded at around $422.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 139,052 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schf (gpe), Llc initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $63.37, with an estimated average price of $56.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 541,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $19.22 and $34.31, with an estimated average price of $27.52.

Schf (gpe), Llc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07.