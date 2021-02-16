Valley Forge Advisors, LLC Buys Mastercard Inc

Investment company Valley Forge Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valley Forge Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Valley Forge Advisors, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 676,614 shares, 22.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.17%
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 645,541 shares, 19.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
- Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) - 346,278 shares, 16.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 593,529 shares, 16.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
- Visa Inc (V) - 538,122 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.43%
Valley Forge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 52.17%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $341.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.69%. The holding were 676,614 shares as of 2020-12-31.
