>
Valley Forge Advisors, LLC Buys Mastercard Inc

February 16, 2021

Investment company Valley Forge Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valley Forge Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Valley Forge Advisors, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Valley Forge Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valley+forge+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Valley Forge Advisors, LLC
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 676,614 shares, 22.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.17%
  2. S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 645,541 shares, 19.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
  3. Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) - 346,278 shares, 16.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
  4. Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 593,529 shares, 16.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 538,122 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.43%
Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Valley Forge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 52.17%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $341.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.69%. The holding were 676,614 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Valley Forge Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Valley Forge Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Valley Forge Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Valley Forge Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Valley Forge Advisors, LLC keeps buying

