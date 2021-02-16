Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp Buys Plains GP Holdings LP, Enbridge Inc, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, Sells Plains All American Pipeline LP, MPLX LP, Magellan Midstream Partners LP

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Plains GP Holdings LP, Enbridge Inc, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, Clearway Energy Inc, Rattler Midstream LP, sells Plains All American Pipeline LP, MPLX LP, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Shell Midstream Partners LP, Phillips 66 Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp. As of 2020Q4, Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp owns 127 stocks with a total value of $900 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RTLR, CCI, JKS, WES, NS, RDS.A, NBLX, BSM, PLNT, AMLP, AZRE, UNP, NSC, NOVA, EVBG, NVCR, FSLR, ORBC, ITCI,

RTLR, CCI, JKS, WES, NS, RDS.A, NBLX, BSM, PLNT, AMLP, AZRE, UNP, NSC, NOVA, EVBG, NVCR, FSLR, ORBC, ITCI, Added Positions: PAGP, ENB, AY, CWEN, HESM, AMT, SBAC, TRP, ENLC, NGL, PBFX, CTSO, RUN, PLUG, NIO, ALNY, VYNE, RNG,

PAGP, ENB, AY, CWEN, HESM, AMT, SBAC, TRP, ENLC, NGL, PBFX, CTSO, RUN, PLUG, NIO, ALNY, VYNE, RNG, Reduced Positions: PAA, MPLX, MMP, EPD, NEP, LNG, KMI, SHLX, ETRN, PBA, PSXP, ET, OKE, TRGP, ENPH, ENBL, WMB, NIU, CEQP, ALTM, SEDG, DCP, FLXN, AERI, PAC, VNET, MSFT, FLT, EQIX, PSX, HUBS, CVA, AM, TWLO, NGVT, SIVB, EXAS, MPC, CONE, PBF, FIVE, AKTS, RPD, TPIC, ITRI, TSLA, AQUA, GTLS,

PAA, MPLX, MMP, EPD, NEP, LNG, KMI, SHLX, ETRN, PBA, PSXP, ET, OKE, TRGP, ENPH, ENBL, WMB, NIU, CEQP, ALTM, SEDG, DCP, FLXN, AERI, PAC, VNET, MSFT, FLT, EQIX, PSX, HUBS, CVA, AM, TWLO, NGVT, SIVB, EXAS, MPC, CONE, PBF, FIVE, AKTS, RPD, TPIC, ITRI, TSLA, AQUA, GTLS, Sold Out: BEPC, VSLR, SABR,

Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) - 5,749,385 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 152.95% Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 1,829,807 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.21% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 2,309,620 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.17% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 1,405,979 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.34% MPLX LP (MPLX) - 1,852,588 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.1%

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Rattler Midstream LP. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $7.9. The stock is now traded at around $10.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,006,102 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.12. The stock is now traded at around $161.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 31,586 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.13 and $87.55, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $63.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 74,926 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Western Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $11.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 202,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in NuStar Energy LP. The purchase prices were between $9.58 and $16.91, with an estimated average price of $12.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $31.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 52,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP by 152.95%. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $7.79. The stock is now traded at around $8.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 5,749,385 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 38.34%. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $34.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,405,979 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC by 126.42%. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $33.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 572,852 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 157.20%. The purchase prices were between $27.57 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $31.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 507,148 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in Hess Midstream LP by 103.35%. The purchase prices were between $15.02 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $18.16. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 674,208 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 1337.33%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $224.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 30,112 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.21.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $34.28.

Cushing Mlp Asset Management, Lp sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $6.25 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $9.29.