3G Sahana Capital Management LP Buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, Microsoft Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp

Investment company 3G Sahana Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, Microsoft Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP owns 7 stocks with a total value of $834 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 4,381,527 shares, 27.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.34%
- Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) - 3,045,812 shares, 26.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78%
- Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 814,209 shares, 11.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 144.45%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 412,401 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.33%
- Fox Corp (FOXA) - 3,120,068 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.47%
3G Sahana Capital Management LP added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 144.45%. The purchase prices were between $102.95 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $113.61. The stock is now traded at around $114.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 814,209 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
3G Sahana Capital Management LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 412,401 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA)
3G Sahana Capital Management LP added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 58.58%. The purchase prices were between $133.77 and $161.83, with an estimated average price of $150.92. The stock is now traded at around $147.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 125,205 shares as of 2020-12-31.
