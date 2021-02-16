>
Zebra Capital Management LLC Buys Hibbett Sports Inc, Universal Electronics Inc, Calix Inc, Sells BioSpecifics Technologies Corp, Collectors Universe Inc, Universal Logistics Holdings Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: UEIC -5.1% HIBB +3.34% CALX -0.03% SSTI -1.46% BSTC +0% CLCT +0% ULH -0.24% ALSK +0.31% RYI +3.69% METC +15%

Milford, CT, based Investment company Zebra Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Hibbett Sports Inc, Universal Electronics Inc, Calix Inc, ShotSpotter Inc, sells BioSpecifics Technologies Corp, Collectors Universe Inc, Universal Logistics Holdings Inc, Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc, Aegion Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zebra Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Zebra Capital Management LLC owns 163 stocks with a total value of $79 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Zebra Capital Management LLC
  1. WD-40 Co (WDFC) - 5,533 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87%
  2. Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) - 30,383 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91%
  3. Natera Inc (NTRA) - 12,577 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.23%
  4. Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) - 46,989 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88%
  5. Veracyte Inc (VCYT) - 25,029 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.17%
New Purchase: Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Universal Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.06 and $56.45, with an estimated average price of $46.3. The stock is now traded at around $57.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,271 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB)

Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Hibbett Sports Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.57 and $55.4, with an estimated average price of $44.71. The stock is now traded at around $63.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Calix Inc (CALX)

Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Calix Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.07 and $32.85, with an estimated average price of $24.79. The stock is now traded at around $36.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 8,894 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ShotSpotter Inc (SSTI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ShotSpotter Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,141 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: BioSpecifics Technologies Corp (BSTC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.5 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $81.95.

Sold Out: Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $77.29, with an estimated average price of $68.11.

Sold Out: Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH)

Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.73 and $23.12, with an estimated average price of $21.74.

Sold Out: Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (ALSK)

Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.91 and $3.81, with an estimated average price of $2.86.

Sold Out: Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Ryerson Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $6.37 and $13.64, with an estimated average price of $9.86.

Sold Out: Ramaco Resources Inc (METC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Ramaco Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.76 and $3.75, with an estimated average price of $3.13.



