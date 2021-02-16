Flow Traders U.s. Llc Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, BTC iShares MSCI Worl

New York, NY, based Investment company Flow Traders U.s. Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, BTC iShares MSCI World ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flow Traders U.s. Llc. As of 2020Q4, Flow Traders U.s. Llc owns 356 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 2,558,640 shares, 13.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6166.26% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 996,971 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 324,031 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 187.42% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 835,635 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 513,815 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. New Position

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $78.14 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.05%. The holding were 996,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $72.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 835,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $53.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 513,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.4 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $73.71. The stock is now traded at around $93.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 261,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 192,374 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $132.18 and $133.11, with an estimated average price of $132.7. The stock is now traded at around $131.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 104,895 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 6166.26%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $60.55, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $64.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.49%. The holding were 2,558,640 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 187.42%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $225.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 324,031 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 2907.96%. The purchase prices were between $242.39 and $479.4, with an estimated average price of $362.37. The stock is now traded at around $698.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 29,869 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 185.03%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $392.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 47,646 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF by 566.39%. The purchase prices were between $39.67 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $42.97. The stock is now traded at around $50.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 290,768 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 256.79%. The purchase prices were between $148.97 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $153.29. The stock is now traded at around $136.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 70,473 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.52 and $115.54, with an estimated average price of $112.2.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18.

Flow Traders U.s. Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $35.88 and $44.65, with an estimated average price of $41.39.