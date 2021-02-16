Select Equity Group, L.P. Buys Morningstar Inc, Clarivate PLC, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Sells Pinterest Inc, Illumina Inc, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Select Equity Group, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Morningstar Inc, Clarivate PLC, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Tractor Supply Co, Paychex Inc, sells Pinterest Inc, Illumina Inc, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Rollins Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Select Equity Group, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Select Equity Group, L.P. owns 137 stocks with a total value of $24.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 10,326,036 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.95% Clarivate PLC (CLVT) - 37,340,165 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.81% Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) - 3,527,000 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.23% CDW Corp (CDW) - 7,460,355 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.20% GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 10,592,681 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.20%

Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $76.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,258,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The purchase prices were between $14.15 and $21.55, with an estimated average price of $17.95. The stock is now traded at around $21.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,841,956 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.61 and $70.4, with an estimated average price of $56.33. The stock is now traded at around $86.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,401,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $142.51, with an estimated average price of $120.85. The stock is now traded at around $171.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 577,776 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $246.9 and $321.87, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $411.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 213,541 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Select Equity Group, L.P. initiated holding in Datto Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.44 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.34. The stock is now traded at around $24.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,408,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Morningstar Inc by 289.14%. The purchase prices were between $163.77 and $231.57, with an estimated average price of $199.2. The stock is now traded at around $252.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 2,235,907 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 42.81%. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.51. The stock is now traded at around $30.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 37,340,165 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 332.43%. The purchase prices were between $43.33 and $52.74, with an estimated average price of $48.13. The stock is now traded at around $59.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 6,309,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 56.48%. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $139.9. The stock is now traded at around $161.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 3,505,334 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $79.43 and $96.92, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $88.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 6,518,891 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Select Equity Group, L.P. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.64. The stock is now traded at around $133.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 5,333,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $111.24 and $120.11, with an estimated average price of $116.24.

Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66.

Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $109.47 and $145.4, with an estimated average price of $128.92.

Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $350.72 and $461.86, with an estimated average price of $413.44.

Select Equity Group, L.P. sold out a holding in MGIC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.61 and $12.64, with an estimated average price of $11.34.