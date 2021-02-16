Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc Buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, Twilio Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, Asana Inc, PagerDuty Inc

Investment company Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Zoom Video Communications Inc, Twilio Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Dada Nexus, sells Palantir Technologies Inc, Asana Inc, PagerDuty Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Slack Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc. As of 2020Q4, Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc owns 205 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 97,694 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 101,851 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 196,365 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 32,079 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. New Position SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 23,551 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.44%

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24. The stock is now traded at around $444.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.25%. The holding were 97,694 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $313.36. The stock is now traded at around $421.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 32,079 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc initiated holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.09 and $57.95, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 49,218 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc initiated holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $19.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 116,610 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc initiated holding in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.17 and $17.52, with an estimated average price of $13.56. The stock is now traded at around $18.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 57,532 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $311.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 1152.64%. The purchase prices were between $128.12 and $163.7, with an estimated average price of $145.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 47,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 589.67%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 64,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 45.38%. The purchase prices were between $65.49 and $73.81, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $74.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 44,697 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 53.01%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $253.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,727 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 63.98%. The purchase prices were between $17.7 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $18.68. The stock is now traded at around $17.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 78,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 258.23%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $270.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $21.31 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $25.56.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $26.68 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $34.19.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc sold out a holding in Nutanix Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $33.86, with an estimated average price of $27.19.

Mission Creek Capital Partners, Inc sold out a holding in Phreesia Inc. The sale prices were between $30.74 and $57.9, with an estimated average price of $43.1.