III Capital Management Buys Boston Scientific Corp, PG&E Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Danaher Corp, GFL Environmental Inc, Southern Co

Investment company III Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Boston Scientific Corp, PG&E Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, sells Danaher Corp, GFL Environmental Inc, Southern Co, Booking Holdings Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, III Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, III Capital Management owns 50 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PG&E Corp (PCGU) - 175,000 shares, 20.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.00% NextEra Energy Inc (NEEpP) - 275,000 shares, 13.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.92% Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) - 259,000 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. New Position NextEra Energy Inc (NEEpQ) - 150,000 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio.

III Capital Management initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $37.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.78%. The holding were 259,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

III Capital Management initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.82 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $59.01. The stock is now traded at around $80.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

III Capital Management initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

III Capital Management initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $64.54. The stock is now traded at around $80.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 28,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

III Capital Management initiated holding in Motive Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

III Capital Management initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.91 and $43.11, with an estimated average price of $36.86. The stock is now traded at around $54.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

III Capital Management added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $99.62 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $113.7. The stock is now traded at around $115.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.77%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

III Capital Management added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 44.92%. The purchase prices were between $47.95 and $51.68, with an estimated average price of $49.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

III Capital Management sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $1465.03 and $1676.83, with an estimated average price of $1551.75.

III Capital Management sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $52.88, with an estimated average price of $50.39.

III Capital Management sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $24.81 and $37.17, with an estimated average price of $30.8.

III Capital Management sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $13.11 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $17.21.

III Capital Management sold out a holding in Kismet Acquisition One Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.12.

III Capital Management sold out a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $7.86 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $12.61.