Cat Rock Capital Management LP Buys Docebo Inc, Sells SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Smartsheet Inc

Investment company Cat Rock Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Docebo Inc, sells SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Smartsheet Inc, HeadHunter Group PLC, SharpSpring Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cat Rock Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Cat Rock Capital Management LP owns 8 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DCBO,
- Added Positions: LBRDK, FB,
- Reduced Positions: TDG, SMAR, SHSP,
- Sold Out: SSNC, GOOG, HHR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cat Rock Capital Management LP
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 1,925,292 shares, 29.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.69%
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 379,402 shares, 22.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.82%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 532,192 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.90%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 611,000 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio.
- Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 204,876 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio.
Cat Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Docebo Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.02 and $65.09, with an estimated average price of $46.04. The stock is now traded at around $54.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.29%. The holding were 1,171,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
Cat Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $59.22 and $73.26, with an estimated average price of $67.12.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Cat Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43.Sold Out: HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR)
Cat Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in HeadHunter Group PLC. The sale prices were between $22.76 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $25.56.
