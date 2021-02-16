Cat Rock Capital Management LP Buys Docebo Inc, Sells SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Smartsheet Inc

Investment company Cat Rock Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Docebo Inc, sells SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Smartsheet Inc, HeadHunter Group PLC, SharpSpring Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cat Rock Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Cat Rock Capital Management LP owns 8 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 1,925,292 shares, 29.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.69% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 379,402 shares, 22.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.82% Facebook Inc (FB) - 532,192 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.90% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 611,000 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 204,876 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio.

Cat Rock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Docebo Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.02 and $65.09, with an estimated average price of $46.04. The stock is now traded at around $54.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.29%. The holding were 1,171,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cat Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $59.22 and $73.26, with an estimated average price of $67.12.

Cat Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43.

Cat Rock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in HeadHunter Group PLC. The sale prices were between $22.76 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $25.56.