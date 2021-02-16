Tensile Capital Management LLC Buys Advance Auto Parts Inc, Sells Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Entercom Communications Corp

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Tensile Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Advance Auto Parts Inc, sells Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Entercom Communications Corp, Transocean during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tensile Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Tensile Capital Management LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $852 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: LAD, AAP, TLND, AYX, PS,

LAD, AAP, TLND, AYX, PS, Reduced Positions: CSOD, AVLR, DKS, TTWO, RIG, BATRK, VERX, EQIX,

CSOD, AVLR, DKS, TTWO, RIG, BATRK, VERX, EQIX, Sold Out: EXPD, ETM,

For the details of Tensile Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tensile+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Avalara Inc (AVLR) - 1,275,418 shares, 24.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66% Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 347,153 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.03% Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 845,195 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 3,159,059 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) - 338,298 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.73%

Tensile Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 30.08%. The purchase prices were between $144.33 and $161.32, with an estimated average price of $154.23. The stock is now traded at around $155.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 194,608 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tensile Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $86.89 and $95.4, with an estimated average price of $91.12.

Tensile Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Entercom Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $1.42 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.05.