3G Capital Partners Ltd. Buys Carvana Co, Coupa Software Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Fastly Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: CVNA +0.07% COUP -2.45% DASH +4.53% FSLY -4.47%

New York, NY, based Investment company 3G Capital Partners Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Carvana Co, Coupa Software Inc, DoorDash Inc, sells Fastly Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 3G Capital Partners Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, 3G Capital Partners Ltd. owns 14 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 3G Capital Partners Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/3g+capital+partners+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 3G Capital Partners Ltd.
  1. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 100,000 shares, 20.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33%
  2. Sea Ltd (SE) - 105,000 shares, 17.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69%
  3. Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 140,000 shares, 16.05% of the total portfolio.
  4. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 40,000 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio.
  5. Square Inc (SQ) - 37,500 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

3G Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.29 and $366.9, with an estimated average price of $309.67. The stock is now traded at around $357.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

3G Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.2 and $189.51, with an estimated average price of $159.61. The stock is now traded at around $212.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)

3G Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Carvana Co by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $185.01 and $291.52, with an estimated average price of $228.41. The stock is now traded at around $296.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

3G Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $63.51 and $128.83, with an estimated average price of $88.



