3G Capital Partners Ltd. Buys Carvana Co, Coupa Software Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Fastly Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company 3G Capital Partners Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Carvana Co, Coupa Software Inc, DoorDash Inc, sells Fastly Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 3G Capital Partners Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, 3G Capital Partners Ltd. owns 14 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of 3G Capital Partners Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/3g+capital+partners+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 100,000 shares, 20.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 105,000 shares, 17.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69%
- Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 140,000 shares, 16.05% of the total portfolio.
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 40,000 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio.
- Square Inc (SQ) - 37,500 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio.
3G Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.29 and $366.9, with an estimated average price of $309.67. The stock is now traded at around $357.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
3G Capital Partners Ltd. initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.2 and $189.51, with an estimated average price of $159.61. The stock is now traded at around $212.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)
3G Capital Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Carvana Co by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $185.01 and $291.52, with an estimated average price of $228.41. The stock is now traded at around $296.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
3G Capital Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $63.51 and $128.83, with an estimated average price of $88.
