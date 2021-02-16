Centerstone Investors, LLC Buys 3M Co, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Henry Schein Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Chevron Corp, Target Corp

Investment company Centerstone Investors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys 3M Co, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Henry Schein Inc, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, sells Microsoft Corp, Chevron Corp, Target Corp, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centerstone Investors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Centerstone Investors, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KRE, TBT,

KRE, TBT, Added Positions: MMM, HSIC,

MMM, HSIC, Reduced Positions: TGT, MHK, ORLY, SMG, PRGO, BC, CVET,

TGT, MHK, ORLY, SMG, PRGO, BC, CVET, Sold Out: MSFT, CVX,

For the details of Centerstone Investors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centerstone+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 95,830 shares, 16.49% of the total portfolio. Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) - 83,355 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.38% 3M Co (MMM) - 45,804 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.40% United Breweries Co Inc (CCU) - 452,039 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 69,133 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio.

Centerstone Investors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $46.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 35,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Centerstone Investors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $15.77 and $17.15, with an estimated average price of $16.41. The stock is now traded at around $19.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Centerstone Investors, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 62.40%. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $176.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 45,804 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Centerstone Investors, LLC added to a holding in Henry Schein Inc by 32.87%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $71.31, with an estimated average price of $64.62. The stock is now traded at around $70.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 72,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Centerstone Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07.

Centerstone Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13.