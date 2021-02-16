>
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd Buys Tractor Supply Co, Micron Technology Inc, Fastenal Co, Sells Bank of America Corp, Republic Services Inc, Amazon.com Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: MU -0.31% FAST -1.6% CDNS +0.21% BAM +1.72% CARR +0.35% MTD -2.44% TSCO +1.26% DAL +3.14% BXP -1.47% HAIN -1.75% AQUA +0.2% T +0.59%

London, X0, based Investment company Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Tractor Supply Co, Micron Technology Inc, Fastenal Co, Delta Air Lines Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, Republic Services Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Kroger Co, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd owns 158 stocks with a total value of $882 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lombard+odier+asset+management+%28europe%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 182,200 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 254,383 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.47%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 138,440 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.62%
  4. Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) - 185,390 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.21%
  5. Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 168,091 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $139.9. The stock is now traded at around $161.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 168,091 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 361,332 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Boston Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.15 and $105.32, with an estimated average price of $89.43. The stock is now traded at around $92.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 149,187 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.75 and $40.32, with an estimated average price of $36.38. The stock is now traded at around $43.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 339,707 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.86. The stock is now traded at around $24.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 485,463 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.88 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $75.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 186,221 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 2151.96%. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 222,786 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 4958.98%. The purchase prices were between $42.94 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $47.11. The stock is now traded at around $46.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 320,132 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 134.21%. The purchase prices were between $105.32 and $136.43, with an estimated average price of $117.44. The stock is now traded at around $145.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 185,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 3980.08%. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $37.46. The stock is now traded at around $43.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 357,782 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 4132.51%. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 312,994 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc by 4701.86%. The purchase prices were between $966.92 and $1193.36, with an estimated average price of $1098.55. The stock is now traded at around $1190.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 10,324 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.05.

Sold Out: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $86.71 and $102.57, with an estimated average price of $95.18.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09.

Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.17 and $76.51, with an estimated average price of $68.51.

Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.27 and $145.25, with an estimated average price of $126.99.

Sold Out: Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The sale prices were between $47.22 and $56.95, with an estimated average price of $52.87.



