Prana Capital Management, LP Buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Bank of America Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Sells Chubb, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, IHS Markit

Investment company Prana Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Bank of America Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Prudential Financial Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Chubb, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, IHS Markit, State Street Corporation, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prana Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q4, Prana Capital Management, LP owns 60 stocks with a total value of $766 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BAC, PRU, BRK.B, COF, FIS, FDS, SPGI, AMP, AXP, TW, EQH, TFC, BRO, CG, ESNT, GL, RJF, IT, APO, AXS, CBOE, RKT, SEIC, UNM, CI, FLT, ALLY, FAF, TREE, CNA, SLQT, Z,

BAC, PRU, BRK.B, COF, FIS, FDS, SPGI, AMP, AXP, TW, EQH, TFC, BRO, CG, ESNT, GL, RJF, IT, APO, AXS, CBOE, RKT, SEIC, UNM, CI, FLT, ALLY, FAF, TREE, CNA, SLQT, Z, Added Positions: BK, USB, WFC, TOL, GS, ALL, TRI, WLTW, MKL, ADP, AIZ, VOYA, AIG, V,

BK, USB, WFC, TOL, GS, ALL, TRI, WLTW, MKL, ADP, AIZ, VOYA, AIG, V, Reduced Positions: CB, ICE, STT, FISV, AON, PFG, HIG, RE, PYPL, VIRT, PHM, LEN, TROW, GOCO,

CB, ICE, STT, FISV, AON, PFG, HIG, RE, PYPL, VIRT, PHM, LEN, TROW, GOCO, Sold Out: INFO, C, GPN, AJG, MS, MCO, FRC, BX, JPM, JKHY, CME, AFG, CFG, BLK, EVR, ORI, RNR, LNC, EHTH, MTG, EV, FNF, PRI, FICO, MKTX,

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 2,041,007 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.32% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 1,426,300 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 162.06% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 186,272 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.86% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,417,285 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. New Position Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,248,555 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.21%

Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.61%. The holding were 1,417,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.4. The stock is now traded at around $82.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 394,311 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $245.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 130,723 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.07 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $85.22. The stock is now traded at around $119.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 237,023 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.64. The stock is now traded at around $133.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 117,489 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.5 and $351.71, with an estimated average price of $330.53. The stock is now traded at around $312.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 46,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 106.32%. The purchase prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 2,041,007 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 162.06%. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $48.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 1,426,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 88.21%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 1,248,555 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 329.43%. The purchase prices were between $41.18 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $46.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 521,771 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 31.86%. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $311.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 186,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 63.55%. The purchase prices were between $88 and $109.93, with an estimated average price of $98.39. The stock is now traded at around $103.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 262,918 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $77.36 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $86.76.

Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95.

Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $186.6.

Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $103 and $128.19, with an estimated average price of $114.01.

Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54.

Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $261.86 and $295.18, with an estimated average price of $279.45.