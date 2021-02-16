Jacobs Asset Management, Llc Buys LendingClub Corp, Sprott Inc, NCR Corp, Sells PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Kearny Financial Corp, National Storage Affiliates Trust

New York, NY, based Investment company Jacobs Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys LendingClub Corp, Sprott Inc, NCR Corp, LendingTree Inc, CIT Group Inc, sells PennyMac Financial Services Inc, Kearny Financial Corp, National Storage Affiliates Trust, Hancock Whitney Corp, Ameris Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Popular Inc (BPOP) - 425,000 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.17% PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 225,000 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.67% QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH) - 300,559 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66% Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) - 350,000 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.7% Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc (SMBC) - 384,738 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.77%

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in LendingClub Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.51 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $6.72. The stock is now traded at around $12.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Sprott Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.29 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $32.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.6 and $37.57, with an estimated average price of $27.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in LendingTree Inc. The purchase prices were between $238.23 and $348.78, with an estimated average price of $296.82. The stock is now traded at around $352.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in CIT Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $38.93, with an estimated average price of $31.76. The stock is now traded at around $45.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 152,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $76.01 and $136.75, with an estimated average price of $104.84. The stock is now traded at around $215.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Trustmark Corp by 71.24%. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $30.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 316,973 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Kearny Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $7.46 and $10.72, with an estimated average price of $9.48.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust. The sale prices were between $32.59 and $36.88, with an estimated average price of $34.54.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ameris Bancorp. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $39.2, with an estimated average price of $32.52.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in First Bancorp. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $34.31, with an estimated average price of $29.12.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Columbia Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $11.64 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $13.88.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $11.36 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.75.